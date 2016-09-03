S.A. Food Bank and Whataburger kick off ‘SA Goes Orange for Hunger’

A month-long effort is encouraging San Antonio to once again “Go Orange” and get involved in the fight against hunger during September.

The San Antonio Food Bank and Whataburger kicked off the annual “SA Goes Orange for Hunger” campaign on Sep.1 in honor of Hunger Action Month.

Whataburger, in their seventh year of “SA Goes Orange” campaign support, made a $25,000 cash donation and will also host an Oh Whata Night fundraiser event on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where the company will contribute 20 percent of sales at all Bexar County Whataburger restaurants between 6-8 p.m.

“The San Antonio Food Bank goes above and beyond to bring the community together to support hunger relief,” said Whataburger Vice President of Corporate Communications Pam Cox. “SA Goes Orange is a campaign very near and dear to our hearts, and it’s a privilege to partner with the food bank for the seventh year. As a business that serves food daily, we’re proud to join their mission and fight hunger right here in San Antonio.”

Additionally, Whataburger encourages fans to stay tuned to its social media channels, where they will share news throughout September to increase awareness and encourage involvement in hunger prevention.

“SA Goes Orange is an amazing campaign that really brings awareness to the issue of hunger and also encourages people to take a response,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of San Antonio Food Bank. “September is Hunger Action Month and Whataburger highlights through the color of orange the issue of hunger while encouraging people to get involved and to do something about it.

All the proceeds collected during the Oh Whata Night fundraiser event will be added to the $25,000 donation to help families in need.

“The San Antonio Food Banks serves way more than San Antonio, we serve 16 surrounding counties and make sure that those communities have the right food and the right amounts at the right time, so they can nourish families in the time of crisis. It’s not just about giving them food, but giving them hope,” concluded Cooper.

Customers can check the “30 Ways in 30 Days” calendar available at www.sagoesorange.org to find out daily hunger-fighting activities across the city. Every $1 donated helps provide seven meals to those in need.