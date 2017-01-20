Port San Antonio celebrates century mark

This year, Kelly Field, one of the first military airfields in the world and the platform that gave rise to Kelly Air Force Base, celebrates 100 years in San Antonio.

Port San Antonio welcomed previous and present leaders who played key roles in overseeing its transformation on Wednesday afternoon to start the celebration. This particular milestone marked the beginning of a year of activities that commemorate the base’s history and highlight the future ahead for Port San Antonio.

The Port, hailed as one of the most successful redevelopments of a former U.S. military installation, has been charged with repurposing the 1,900-acre campus just Southwest of downtown San Antonio following the base’s closure in 2001. Accordingly, the Port is working with its partners on a year of activities that honor the legacy of Kelly Air Force Base and its transformative effect on the community across generations.

“This is a very special place in the history of San Antonio and in South Texas. It really was a place that ushered thousands of families in the middle class here,” expounded U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (TX-20). “San Antonio has allowed them to dream bigger for their children and send kids off to college and provide for the families. It also represents the port as a real transition in San Antonio’s economy.”

Today the Port is home to over 70 public and private sector tenant customers who directly employ 12,000 workers on the campus, and as of 2016, had over 500 job openings. The Port’s overall economic impact to the surrounding community and the state of Texas exceeds $5 billion nationally.

“They are projecting that San Antonio is going to grow with over a million people within the next 20 years or so, and this is really an organization that will maintain and grow with jobs in the region,” President/CEO Roland Mower told La Prensa. “There will be high quality jobs that will support families with good wages and benefits. A place where people work at an entry level position can lead to a career and encourage recruitment all around San Antonio.”

Kelly was a place where thousands of civilians launched lifelong careers as aircraft mechanics, support personnel, administrators and managers. Today, the Port is building on that history as it looks to the century ahead.

Since Kelly Air Force Base’s closure, there has not been much change to its long held industry mission. The Port’s customers, which include Boeing, StandardAero, Lockheed Martin, Chromalloy and others, stood by the transformation and are increasingly serving the needs of commercial aviation.

Over the century, new industries that have taken up residence onto the vast campus include cyber-security, advanced manufacturing, Department of Defense operations and global logistics. Their future goal is to create 5,000 new jobs by the year 2020.

With future plans to increase job and economic growth, the Port continues their strategic redevelopment efforts of its air, rail and truck-served property to further grow its role as a major industrial platform and economic engine for South Texas.

“When I think about jobs that have been created, that can make all of us proud because we make sure everyone has an opportunity in this city,” concluded Castro.

If you are interested in being a part of the 100th anniversary celebration, here are a few events you could not miss:

Lecture Series: Lt. Kelly’s Flight – This free event kicks-off the first in a four-part lecture series, in partnership with the JBSA History Office, about the past, present and future of Kelly Field. The first flight at Kelly Field took place on April 6, 1917.

Renowned Air Force historian Ann Hussey will lead a group of panelists to share the story of Lt. George Kelly—the namesake of the airfield—and the history that unfolded at the airfield beginning at the dawn of World War I. Thursday, April 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Port San Antonio Headquarters, 907 Billy Mitchell Bvld.

Fiesta de los Niños — This is a party for the “Pint-Sized Folks.” A parade will lead the way through Port San Antonio with activities for the kids. Children can enjoy games and rides, all in a safe, alcohol-free environment.

Even though this is a “Fiesta de los Niños,” parents, are not forgotten. There will be music and room for dancing and food so they can try to keep up with the kids. Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 200 Donald Goodrich Dr.

Lecture Series: The Next 100 Years – The fourth lecture series focuses on the work of redeveloping the former Kelly Air Force Base. There will be a panel discussion with those who led the transition that created Port San Antonio and those who are leading efforts to repurpose the site of the former Kelly Air Force Base.

The goal for Kelly Air Force Base is to continue to attract a diverse number of employers in the century ahead. Thursday, September 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Port San Antonio Headquarters.