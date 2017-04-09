Port S.A. launches cyber security infrastructure roots

Port San Antonio announced a major new development that supports job creation and economic growth in the next century, exactly 100 years since the beginning of Kelley Air Force Base.

Port S.A. staff, dignitaries and members of the cybersecurity industry broke ground on “Project Tech” on Wednesday afternoon, discussing what the plan entails. The first phase of a multi-building concept will be a 90,000-square-foot facility allowing expansions by the regional cybersecurity community and increasing its collaboration with other area industries including aerospace, medicine and finance.

“Port San Antonio has been central to supporting cyber growth in the region helping to lead the way in creating cyber city USA right here in San Antonio,” stated Mayor Ivy Taylor. “Project Tech will provide that platform where employees can apply knowledge, not only to support tech clients, but also collaborate and address the cyber security needs of some of our other top industries in region like aerospace manufacturing bio-med and financial services.”

The Alamo City is home to the nation’s second-largest concentration of cybersecurity experts—and growing. In order to maintain a status 10 years in the making, the city started implementing a focus on Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculums as early as middle school.

STEM programs encourage the study of these fields to become professionals and entrepreneurs because 60 percent of American jobs will require STEM-related degrees and training. CAST Tech High School, opening its doors in the fall of 2017 to 150 ninth graders, will have a curriculum that focuses on cybersecurity, coding, gaming, animation and digital media.

College students studying a major involving cybersecurity also have an advantage. The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is among the nation’s top two graduate programs in cybersecurity, according to a 2016 ranking by universities.com. UTSA was also awarded $3 million by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop and deliver cybersecurity training for information-sharing between the private sector and the U.S. government through the Continuing Training Grants (CTG) Program.

Alamo Academies, a part of Alamo Colleges based at St. Philip’s College, carries a nationally acclaimed dual-credit program. It provides college-level training to top high school students in advanced technology, including cybersecurity, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

“Cybersecurity is becoming a priority for San Antonio whether it is education and academic programs, economic development or community preparedness. Cybersecurity is climbing,” said Chris Cook, director of CyberTexas Foundation. “More than 25 years ago, airmen built the first intrusion protection system and integrated into a…rapidly developed concept called emergency responsive, and we’re here to build a greater concept.”

The Port is already home to over 1,000 cybersecurity professionals. They are employed by the 24th Air Force (part of the U.S. Cyber Command) headquarters and a growing number of private-sector cybersecurity firms that support both the Department of Defense (DOD) and commercial-sector clients.

New industries that have taken up residence include advanced manufacturing, DOD operations and global logistics. Their future goal is to create 5,000 new jobs by the year 2020.

With the growth of cybersecurity in San Antonio, locals and Alamo City transplants eager to join tech industries will have the opportunity to not only find a career, but also to be part of a city on the rise.

