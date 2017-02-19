Partnership makes college a reality for DREAMers

San Antonio College (SAC) and Palo Alto College (PAC) joined forces to host information sessions and enrollment drives to encourage DREAMers to apply for TheDream.US scholarships worth up to $25,000.

SAC held the first DREAMers sessions including an enrollment drive on Thursday morning to new, current and recent graduate students. The next set of sessions at PAC will include a “Scholarship Preview Day” taking place on Feb.22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and “DREAMers Scholarship and DACA Assistance Info Session” taking place on Feb.25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and both will be at Ozuna Library and Learning Center, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

TheDream.US provides much needed scholarship funds covering tuition and fees up to a maximum of $12,500 for associate’s degree and $25,000 for a bachelor’s degree.

The partnership will take part with the nation’s largest college access and success program for DREAMers. To balance the financial aspect of attending college, TheDream.US offers DREAMers the opportunity to apply for TheDream.US National Scholarship.

“Many students get caught up in the application process and never finish it and some avoid it because of their status,” SAC English Department/Mexican-American Studies Instructor Mono Aguilar told La Prensa. “They are afraid to put their status in the application, so we are trying to help them get through that fear in the application to give them the best chance of earning that scholarship.”

DREAMers are young undocumented immigrants who came to this country at an early age, and for a majority, this is the only country that they have ever known. There are currently 1.8 million DREAMers living in the United States, and according to TheDream.US, 65,000 graduate from high school every year, but only five to 10 percent apply for college because they are not able to afford it. They do not have access to Pell Grants, federal education loans, federal work-study, and sometimes they have to pay out-of-state tuition in their home states.

In an effort to help, TheDream.US provides more than 4,000 scholarships annually for DREAMers to attend community college or a four year university.

“In this current time, being undocumented is a very sensitive situation for these vulnerable student populations. Students are worried about how to acquire a higher education and how to pay for tuition,” continued Aguilar. “When an opportunity like this comes, students want to take advantage of that, and of course you want to put students in touch with agencies like TheDream.US that can help them with this.”

In 2012, former President Barack Obama implemented DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), which give DREAMers the opportunity to remain in the United States and work legally; and there is an estimated 750,000 people protected under the act. However, it does not provide citizenship or the right to federal or state financial aid for college.

Despite comments from The White House, the Executive Order reviewing immigration does not affect DREAMers. However, immigration sweeps around the country have already detained DREAMers.

In an interview with ABC’s David Muir in January, President Donald Trump assured that DREAMers should not be worried stating, “I do have a big heart. We’re going to take care of everybody…we’ll be coming out with a policy on that over the next period of four weeks.”

Students interested in applying for TheDream.US National Scholarship can go to www.TheDream.US to learn more and complete the scholarship application. The deadline to apply is March 8.