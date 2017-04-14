OneSA, Park Conservancy advocate city bond

OneSA and Brackenridge Park Conservancy promoted the importance of neighborhood parks because of positive effects like community interaction and improved physical and mental health.

The City of San Antonio’s $850 million bond proposal on the May 6 ballot includes funding to help improve San Antonio’s quality of life and enhance the open spaces that provide families with a healthier lifestyle. Proposition 3, the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Improvements, will fund more than $187 million for improvements and development of city parks and open spaces.

The proposal could benefit all 247 city parks by improving over 25 percent of the park system and plan for numerous new park developments. This extensive and well-dispersed impact will improve the quality of life for residents no matter where they live in San Antonio.

“We are going to preserve and honor everything from the past, look into the future and learn how make Brackenridge a living and breathing park,” expounded Joe Calvert, president of Brackenridge Park. “Brackenridge is the most municipal park in the United States. In terms of its rich, cultural and historic significance, it is important to raise the consciousness of the citizens to come here on Sunday afternoons for picnics, birthday parties or to stroll.”

The city has a proven track record of delivering record-breaking bond programs on time and on budget. From the 2012 bond program, 96 percent of the projects are either complete or under construction. Between the past two bond programs and this proposed 2017 program, the city will have invested $2 billion in its most basic infrastructure needs.

The 2017-2022 will be broken up into six propositions and so far, it has been seen that the third proposition is underway. The first carries 64 projects and needs $4.4 billion to improve streets, bridges and installing sidewalks due to the influx of population by 2040. The city has 2,155 miles of sidewalks that will cost $1 billion to build.

The second has 19 projects that would fix the city’s flash flood alley. It will cost $2 billion to address the drainage infrastructure to current design standards and resolving flooding in the community. The fourth proposition carries 13 projects to improve five libraries and various centers that provide community opportunities to come together for events, education, meals, exercise and inter-generational activities.

The fifth will center on five projects for public safety facility improvements. The 2017 bond will provide a new police sub-station, close to the Central Business District, and a fire station, which will replace the older facility on Austin Highway.

The final proposition will carry various neighborhood improvements including 12 distressed areas that will be considered for improvements. The city funding would be used to clear property and install necessary utilities, sidewalks and streets in preparation for single-family or multi-family housing construction.

The community has until Saturday, May 6 to make a decision on whether they approve of the propositions to improve the city’s future. Christian Archer, head of OneSA, expounded on the importance to vote in light of efforts to retain historical locations, but also expand for the future.

“This is the most important campaign that is helping San Antonio with a $1.2 billion investment in the future,” expressed Archer. “Because of the fiscal responsibility of the city manager and city councilman, we are the only major city in America that has a AAA bond rating. No new taxes will be needed to make this historical investment in our community.”

For more information, visit www.onesa2017.com.