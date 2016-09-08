Officer Steve A. Durán Jr. retires from Navy

Gunner’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Steve A. Durán Jr., a San Antonio native, retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service during a ceremony attended by family and friends on Sept. 3.

Durán enlisted in the Navy on Oct. 28, 1996 at the age of 20. He reported to the base of Grate Lakes, Ill, where he graduated from the Recruit Training and Gunner Mate “A” School on July 3, 1997.

His first duty station was at the USS Comstock in San Diego, Calif. and was assigned to the Weapon’s Division where he maintained the ship’s armory until he was transferred in 2000. He also served as a MK Vertical Launch System technician.

Next, he was assigned to Norfolk, Va. as an instructor for small arms marksmanship and also as a Norfolk Riverine Patrol boat officer. He later served as an ammunition inventory management specialist.

During his enlistment, Durán was stationed onboard de ships USS Winston S Churchill, USS The Sullivans, among other boats. At the same time of his service, he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wayland Baptist University in 2012.

At the time of his retirement, his awards include the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Battle “E” Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, among others.