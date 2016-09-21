Mission Marquee Plaza celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the stage and screen of the Mission Marquee Plaza, located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave., will light up in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month from 3 p.m. to midnight. The Festival is presented by the City of San Antonio Center City Development & Operations Department in partnership with Vitrina Latino Music & Culture Festival.

“San Antonio is a city filled with immense artistic talent, culture and history,” said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran. “I invite the entire community to experience through music, art and film the contribution of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.”

Highlights of the event include an outdoor screening of the “Selena” movie, performance artists, Latino cultural demonstrations, expert panel presentations as well as food and drink vendors. Music headliners include Isabel Marie Sanchez, Volcàn and Mariachi Las Alteñas. Vitrina will also feature organizations serving the Latino community. All events are free and open to the public.

There will be a Selena Look-A-Like Contest taking place before the screening of the film which begins at dusk. The contest is open to all ages, but entrants must be in costume and lined at the stage entrance no later than 6:30 p.m. Judges will pick the top contenders and crown the winner who most closely resembles the spirit and appearance of the legendary Tejana singer. First place will receive a surprise giveaway.

In partnership with the Mission Branch Library, Vitrina Latino Music & Culture Festival will welcome the first in a pair of panels, Trovadors – San Antonio’s Trios, will explore the rich stories of the people, places, sounds and influence of the Alamo City’s roving troubadours known as “trios”. The second panel of educators and filmmakers, The Movie Pipeline, identifies educational opportunities to learn about the craft of filmmaking. Along the same line, previews of upcoming Latino films will share the screen prior to the “Selena” movie.

“The goal of Hispanic Heritage Month is to engage the community in a celebration of San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage,” said Ramiro Salazar, director of the San Antonio Public Library. “The San Antonio Public Library values partnerships and is happy to collaborate with the City of San Antonio Center City Development & Operations Department and Vitrina Latino Music & Culture Festival on this exciting inaugural event.”

In conjunction with the panel discussions, a demonstration tent will also provide the opportunity for interactive arts displays and will host a cultural presentation, The Mechanics of Mariachi, where Mariachi will be examined as a complex cultural art form. The live musical demonstration will include a description of the different duties that Mariachi plays in serving our community and will examine the individual components of the music that together make a Mariachi.

“Along with our private and nonprofit partners, I am incredibly proud to bring Vitrina to life for San Antonio,” said Enrique Cortez, founder and director of Vitrina. “My immense gratitude goes to the phenomenal staff and management of the Mission Marquee Plaza and the Mission Branch Library. Vitrina is intended to give everyone a deeper understanding and a fresh perspective on the Latino culture while honoring our traditions and celebrating the Latino community.”

Mission Marquee Plaza was acquired by the City of San Antonio in 2007 and has gone through several renovations that include a mural re-creation project that was completed by the City in 2013. Since then, the City has coordinated several popular events at this historic venue for the entire community.