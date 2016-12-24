Methodist Hospital’s newborn babies sent home in Christmas stockings

When the holidays roll around, many people are preparing to give out gifts to loved ones; however, the gift of life is one of the most important presents you can stuff in a stocking this season.

Babies born at Methodist Hospital since last Tuesday will be sent home nestled in their own Christmas stocking, something that will fill parents holiday cheer. Dressing the babies in a Santa stocking has been a tradition at Methodist Hospital for more than 50 years.

The babies are then brought to their parents and have their first photo taken in them. The stockings eventually lead to become treasured family keepsakes. For parents Jose Felix, 28, and Stephanie Lopez, 21, having their newborn Jayden Raphael during the holiday season was described as one of the best Christmas presents they could ever ask for.

“This is one of the best Christmas miracles that has happened to me,” Felix told La Prensa. “At Methodist, they treated me like I was a part of their family. They have made this experience smooth for both Stephanie and I. It was a blessing that we chose this hospital and not any other…In the end, I am blessed that our child came out healthy.”

Methodist Healthcare hospitals stated that they deliver the most babies in San Antonio every year, especially during the holidays. There are an estimated 12,009 births in the United States, stated the U.S. Social Security Administration.

With the hospital delivering children at a rapid rate, they make sure that each newborn has the tender loving care it needs before being discharged from the hospital. The newborn’s outfit for the holidays includes a large red stocking with a white cuff and a matching red and white hat.

The adorable outfits are handmade by members of the Blue Bird Auxiliary, the volunteer group at Methodist Hospital. The 10-member sewing committee begins making the stockings each spring. Volunteer Pam Schlegel has been a part of the Methodist team for seven years and enjoys the time she has rocking the newborns and describing it as pure heaven.

“I worked for the Air Force for 37 years, and after 30 days at home, I found that I needed to be involved in something. So, I had a dear friend who worked for Methodist, and she recommended me to work in the neonatal department,” stated Schlegel. “I hope [the parents] are able to learn what a wonderful gift that these creatures are…I hope that they enjoy their stay here and are aware that their babies are well taken care of. I also hope that they will continue that wonderful care at home.”

Once Lopez and Felix are ready to take young Jayden home, they anticipate that their Christmas present for their extended family will be to meet the newborn. As for taking on a new life at home, they cannot wait for the chapter ahead of them.

“When I go home, I would like for the baby’s grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins to see what the new addition looks like in the family to look out for, take care of, and it is going to be a more content environment in my house,” concluded Felix.

Newborn babies will continue to be dressed in stockings at Methodist Hospital through Dec. 29.