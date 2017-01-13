Mayor Ivy Taylor announces powerful Spring Book Club selection

Dozens of local students and senior citizens joined Mayor Ivy Taylor as she announced her spring 2017 selection for the Mayor’s Book Club on Tuesday morning.

The upcoming book is the New York Times best-selling drama, “The Train to Crystal City,” a never before told story by journalist and author Jan Jarboe Russell, who was also in attendance for the big reveal. It is the story of a secret FDR-approved American internment camp in Texas during World War II, where trains carried thousands of immigrants including Japanese, German and Italians with their American-born children to Crystal City, Texas.

The book concentrates on two American-born teenage girls uncovering the details of their years spent in the camp, their families’ subsequent journeys to war-devastated Germany and Japan, and their survival. For Mayor Taylor, this was an opportunity to continue to expand the city’s literacy and to create a community dialogue to explore Texas’ past.

“I have tried to use books that explore universal topics that we can relate to regardless of our background because it is my hope that reading together as a community can create greater understanding and passion among us,” said Mayor Taylor. “I think it is important for us to remember our past so that we don’t repeat our mistakes…it was written by an important local author, who has made a significant impact in San Antonio’s literary community.”

Russell was born in Beaumont, Texas and grew up in small towns in the Piney Woods of East Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin (UT-Austin) in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and became a reporter for several news outlets including San Antonio Light, Savannah Morning News and Texas Monthly.

For four years, Russell wrote “The Train to Crystal City,” after learning more information about World War II and the experiences many had, including one of her colleagues at UT-Austin. After his death, his son provided Russell with information on others who were at the internment camp at that time, bolstering her story with research as well as personal tales.

Now that the book is published, Russell advises to her audience to research the past, learn about what the community needs to develop peace all around. After doing several book tours all around the country, Russell hopes this book encourages many in San Antonio do not let war happen again in our own backyard.

“Wherever I go, I say cities need stories as much as we need businesses, money and highways. In our history, San Antonio is a great storytelling town, and so it is such an honor to be speaking to you at home about this story,” expounded Russell. “These people [in the internment camps] were in many ways innocent people that were at the wrong place at the wrong time, while it happened right here in our backyard. My book helps the cost of war, and what I would hope is that if we have to go to war again, that we count the cost of war and not allow this to happen again.”

If you are interested in participating in The Mayor’s Book Club, please visit www.mysapl.org. “The Train to Crystal City” is also available to purchase at popular booksellers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.