Luminaria 2017 will light up Hemisfair

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to Hemisfair to celebrate its 10th anniversary, taking place Friday, Nov 10 from 7 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival, featuring three theatres and three visual art galleries indoors, will take place in the front porches of historic homes and gazebo, within the family friendly Yanaguana Garden, and along E. Nueva St. Luminaria’s night festival is free of charge and every one is welcomed to come.

“Each year, San Antonio sets the stage to celebrate the diversity of our city’s arts and culture. They are important to us was to enrich our lives and help tell our story, where we have been, where we are now, and where we want to take this community,” expounded District 1 Councilman Robert Treviño. “Luminaria sets the stage to let everyone know that San Antonio is a great place to live, work, play and to create.”

Special ticketed events will be scheduled throughout the weekend to give VIP access to artists and special performances. The deadline for artist proposals is May 10. For details and instructions, please visit www.luminariasa.org.

The artistic partners for this year’s festival will include the City Of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Hemisfair District, Instituto Cultural de Mexico, Magik Theatre, publicartist.org, SpareParts, Southtown the Arts District and Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Since its inception in 2008, over 3,000 artists have crafted their art and over one million people have attended. There have been over 1,200 visual arts installations and over 900 performances. The multi-arts festival was conceived by then-Mayor Phil Hardberger with the help of the City of San Antonio to stimulate artistic and economic development. This allowed the city to feature artists and transform urban spaces.

Festival goers have been able to enjoy new theatrical and dance performances, film screenings, light projections, creative demonstrations and live music ranging from garage bands to orchestras.

Luminaria’s curatorial approach has been driven by independent art experts who represent a diverse San Antonio. The featured artists showcase their innovative, edgy and ever inspiring art.

“That is what makes Luminaria more than just a festival. It is an interaction and educational space, where you can learn about artists, their works and their culture first hand,” continued Councilman Treviño.

The festival is a cultural connector between all of the arts, between regional, national and international artists and audiences. Tickets start at $35 for the Brunch with the Artists to be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; $55 for the Closing Party taking place on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 p.m. to 11p.m.; or the $250 VIP Package for the festival weekend.

For more information, visit www.luminariasa.org.