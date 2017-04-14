Local business woman pens her survival story

Local businesswoman Gwendolen Wilder published her new book “It’s OK To Tell My Story! Surviving Common Law Domestic Violence,” telling the story of her abusive past in the hands of her two ex-husbands.

For 21 years, Wilder endured the physical, financial, psychological and emotional abuse of domestic violence in both a common-law and traditional marriage. The book details the reality of the continuous betrayals, lack of affection, cruel words and violent outbursts that so many domestic violence victims endure – and shows how victims can finally get out from under their abusers.

Similar to thousands of other domestic violence victims, this successful business owner and retired military veteran felt that the abuse she endured from her ex-common-law husband was her fault. Wilder expounded that with all the abuse, it came with effects, but also breakthroughs.

“I wrote the book initially as a self-healing project and during my self-discovery, I realized I could use my professional and educational experiences to educate and help others,” Wilder told La Prensa. “Writing this book, many women, especially those in common-law marriages, need help navigating the difficult legal, financial and emotional issues that surround disentangling themselves from their abusers.”

Eighty-one percent of women stalked by a current or former intimate partner are also physically assaulted by that partner, and 31 percent are also sexually assaulted by that partner, stated the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, 1 in 3 Texans will experience domestic violence in their lifetime and more than 5 million Texans have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime.

Providing resources to the community is a milestone for Wilder, who is working on publishing her second book, “Managing Domestic Violence In The Workplace,” later this year. Her mission is to provide more than a book about the main topic; but one that educates readers about other topics including abuse in the workplace, entrepreneurship and finances.

Domestic violence is a topic with branches that Wilder explores for her readers, extending on how women should handle themselves professionally, personally and even financially. If anyone has ever thought to extend the topic of domestic violence, Wilder is one powerful woman that does while thinking outside of the box.

“I want women to know that just because you are in this situation, does not mean you have to stay. I want this book to be that tool to move and punch through a bad situation of domestic violence, sexual assault or a bad breakup,” continued Wilder. “In order for me to empower other women, I think it is important to lift other women and to provide them with resources and power they never thought they had in them.”

“It’s OK To Tell My Story! Surviving Common Law Domestic Violence,” is available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.GwendolenWilderAuthor.com.