La Prensa Foundation Inspirational Student of the Month Award

Jake Torres was recognized at the August 2016 Alamo Colleges Board of Trustees meeting as the recipient of the August 2016 La Prensa Foundation Student of the Month Scholarship. He received an award of $500 from the La Prensa Foundation founded by Millie and Tino Duran.

Torres began his high school career at Alamo Heights High School, however, at the start of his junior year, his family relocated to Laredo, where he graduated in 2014 from Laredo United. He took one year off school so that he could get his finances in order and save for college.

Unable to qualify for financial aid and to avoid taking out a student loan, Torres enrolled at Northeast Lakeview College for its cost efficiency. He continues to pay for his own college education by working full-time at H-E-B.

Active at NLC, he is president of the Business Club, vice president of SGA and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Help Own Male Education Student Organization (HOME). Additionally, he is an intern with Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), a volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to educating entrepreneurs and helping small businesses start, grow and succeed nationwide.

His nominator indicated that “Jake has a strong desire to succeed. He is a true leader and a strong motivator.”

Taking a full course load each semester, Torres plans to complete his associate degree at Northeast Lakeview College in Spring 2017 and apply into the Business Program at either the University of Texas at Austin or Texas A&M University in College Station.

His ultimate goal is to obtain a MBA and become a senior executive of a major corporation or an entrepreneur in a business that focuses on “being clean and green.”