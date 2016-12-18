The importance of college readiness for S.A. students

By Constantine Polites, principal at IDEA South Flores

As 2016 get’s ready to come to an end, we’d like to honor and recognize the achievement of local scholars and teachers, and the positive impact college readiness initiatives are having on student success and college matriculation in San Antonio.

San Antonio has set an aggressive goal to orchestrate one of the greatest turnarounds in education in the United States by 2020. One of the ways to help our city reach this goal is by focusing on an increase in college readiness and college enrollment, and IDEA Public Schools is committed to doing just that.

The vision of the college prep program at IDEA is for every student to matriculate to and through college. IDEA students take on a rigorous course load of essential core and elective classes, including a course that teaches students the ins-and-outs of applying to college, financial aid, scholarships and writing statements-of-purpose to ensure they are prepared for the college matriculation process.

One key component of increasing college readiness is affording more students the opportunity to take challenging courses that effectively prepare them for the rigors of college. Advancement Placement (AP) courses are offered at many high schools throughout the country, but they are not always provided for every student.

At IDEA, we believe that if every student is going to succeed in college, then every student should engage with college preparatory coursework. As part of IDEA’s “AP for All” initiative, every student is required to take at least 11 AP courses as part of their core curriculum in high school. In order to succeed in these courses, students begin taking pre-AP courses in sixth grade and begin the AP sequence in ninth grade.

As we have expanded AP access to more students, AP passing rates have increased. Not only do IDEA’s high-quality teachers find innovative ways to teach students challenging content, but they also differentiate the lessons for students at different learning levels. In 2015, the percentage of IDEA students who passed AP exams with a score of three or higher increased by 145 percent, and the total number of AP Scholars at IDEA increased by 73 percent.

And we hope to replicate this success for more students in San Antonio. Today, IDEA operates 14 schools serving more than five thousand students across San Antonio – the East Side, the West Side, the South Side and the North East. Each IDEA San Antonio student is preparing for success in and after college, and IDEA staff and families work together to ensure 100 percent college acceptance, matriculation and eventually – graduation!

But, this is just the beginning. We are committed to ensuring that every IDEA student enters their first year of college without the need for remedial courses in any content area and is well-prepared to succeed in college-level courses. We can help ensure this becomes a reality for all San Antonio students.