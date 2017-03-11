IDEA Public Schools honors namesakes of three newest campuses

By Jennifer Flores

Last week, Rolando Posada, IDEA Public Schools San Antonio executive director; Tom Torkelson, CEO of IDEA Public Schools, and IDEA San Antonio campus and community leaders gathered to honor the namesakes of three new IDEA campuses at IDEA San Antonio’s annual luncheon. The honorees include the Najim Family Foundation, the George W. Brackenridge Foundation and the Ewing Halsell Foundation. During the luncheon, IDEA staff, students and supporters highlighted the tremendous student success at IDEA San Antonio and the continued commitment to make “College For All” a reality for more San Antonio students.

At the luncheon, community leaders and IDEA supporters also gathered to celebrate IDEA’s commitment to providing a high-quality education to San Antonio families. IDEA Public Schools will expand from 14 schools to 20 schools in San Antonio by end of 2017 and 30 campuses by 2022. In August 2017, IDEA San Antonio will serve over 9,000 students in grades Pre-K-11. This growth would not be possible without the support of foundations and donors.

“We have proven to a community that has long been known for underachievement, that everything is possible when the adults in the system get it right,” said Posada. “The commitment that the San Antonio community has shown to IDEA students is remarkable. It is because of their commitment, that our schools continue to provide a high-quality education to more and more students each year.”

IDEA Public Schools announced in November that it will dedicate and name three of its new campuses, scheduled to open in August 2017, in honor of San Antonio philanthropists and IDEA supporters. The continued support of the Harvey E. Najim and the Najim Family Foundation, the George W. Brackenridge Foundation and the Ewing Halsell Foundation will help fund the construction of the new campuses.

“The future of San Antonio, the future of Texas, the future of our country lies with these children”, said Harvey E. Najim, IDEA Public Schools donor and president of the Harvey E. Najim Foundation. “I am honored to be affiliated with IDEA Public Schools as they continue to impact the lives of children across Texas.”

The Brackenridge Foundation was instrumental in IDEA Public Schools’ expansion to San Antonio. They are committed to supporting the expansion of high-performing charter school networks and value IDEA’s record of results and impact on students from low-income communities.

“When we learned about the success IDEA Public Schools was having in the Rio Grande Valley, we knew we had to support their expansion to San Antonio,” said Victoria Rico at The Brackenridge Foundation. “IDEA has proven to the San Antonio community that student success is attainable, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to see students in our community to and through college.”

The Ewing Halsell Foundation was also essential to supporting IDEA’s growth in San Antonio more than four years ago.

“We could not be prouder of what IDEA Public Schools has brought to children and families in San Antonio,” said Jackie Moczygemba at the Ewing Halsell Foundation. “We are humbled that IDEA has chosen to name the capstone school of their 2012 expansion plans after the Ewing Halsell Foundation. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for Texans, and those in the San Antonio community, and IDEA is doing just that.”

IDEA San Antonio is a network of 14 schools currently serving over 5,000 students in grades K – 10. To learn more, visit ideapublicschools.org/regions/san-antonio.