IBC Bank acknowledges Latina women in banking

IBC Bank celebrated its 50th anniversary last year by acknowledging its entire team, including Latina women ascending their corporate ladder.

Through the years, Latinas have proven to be key leaders at IBC who helped shape the bank into the authentic, relationship-driven entity it is today. IBC has several Latinas who have earned executive positions throughout their tenure in Texas and Oklahoma.

“I am astounded by how our industry has given us a place, in particular IBC Bank, because you are given that opportunity upfront, and it is our choice to make the most or less of it,” Senior Vice President Zina Guerra told La Prensa. “I am blessed to work for a company that has provided those tools; and now, it is my job duty to pay it forward to my workers to receive those same opportunities with relationship building. IBC has always given us that place in respect; the rest is up to us.”

To date, 28.7 percent of their leadership positions throughout the company are Hispanic women. This is an unprecedented number compared to data derived from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s 2014 report, which shows that nationally only 1.15 percent of Hispanic women serve in executive or senior-level management roles in the banking industry.

While Latina women have been working at IBC Bank, there have been many accomplishments. In 2009, Imelda Navarro was recognized as one of the top 25 finalists in the country for Hispanic Business Magazine’s seventh annual Woman of the Year award. This award recognizes the accomplishments of successful Hispanic women and the challenges they have overcome in their personal and professional lives.

Forbes also honored IBC Bank as one of their 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in the nation in 2012 and 2014, where IBC Bank ranked in the top 50. Through the marketing outlook of the company, IBC Bank-San Antonio Vice President Jennifer Martinez-Muenchow discussed that the accomplishments women in the company have earned were important to showcase who is in the forefront.

“In the marketing end, you see how industries shift. The face of banking wasn’t what it was 20 years ago… we have featured women in our ads because that’s who’s running the show in several departments, and it is important for consumers to see that,” said Martinez-Muenchow. “We strive to be that community bank where we know your face. What better way to promote the women at IBC than showing the community who is waiting for you when you walk in.”

The recognition and accomplishments from IBC Bank have created a platform that a position at their company will benefit more diverse female leadership while helping illustrate how Latina professionals can succeed in an industry historically and currently led by Caucasian males at the rate of 65 percent. Hispanic women in Texas are changing the face of IBC Bank, and now, the IBC women would like to encourage young girls to consider being a part of this exciting momentum.

For Guerra, looking back at what she has accomplished at IBC Bank has been a learning experience without any barriers. She believes that with great opportunities, any accomplishment is possible.

“I can tell you that I feel that our executive management and board of directors have always supported women in leadership positions. Earlier you asked about a barrier and in my 25 years, I have never experienced that. It is that motivation and belief that the people in higher positions have in us, as well as the respect, trust and believing you can climb the ladder. Instead of a barrier, it was made into a successful opportunity,” concluded Guerra.