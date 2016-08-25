H-E-B joins MD Anderson to help end cancer

H-E-B is launching a campaign with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to help create a future free from cancer.

Now through Sept. 13, H-E-B customers will have the opportunity to make $1, $3 and $5 donations at the register to help end cancer. All funds raised from the 370 H-E-B stores throughout Texas will go toward cancer programs and research.

To mark the launch of the month-long fundraiser, H-E-B stores across the state invited customers and Partners (employees) to help strike through the word “cancer” with red paint on the sides of H-E-B trailers, symbolically ending the deadly disease. The painted trailers can be seen on roads throughout Texas for the duration of the campaign, carrying a message of hope wherever they go.

“Too many of our customers, H-E-B Partners and communities have been affected by cancer,” said Winell Herron, group vice president of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “That’s why H-E-B is continuing our longstanding support of MD Anderson to launch a statewide campaign in all 370 of our H-E-B stores, with 100 percent of funds raised benefiting potentially lifesaving medical research.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, MD Anderson continues to be a leader in cancer care throughout Texas and the world and once again earned the No. 1 ranking for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. Since 1944, more than 1.1 million patients from around the world have sought care at MD Anderson.

“H-E-B has a long history of commitment to and involvement in the community, and we are grateful to be the beneficiary of this campaign,” said Ronald A. DePinho, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “With MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer, we know we cannot do it alone. We are proud to stand with H-E-B in Making Cancer History.”

In addition to joining the fight to end cancer by donating at the register, customers can engage through social media and participate in unique in-store events throughout the campaign, which runs through Sept. 13.