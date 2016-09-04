The Greenline extends the South Side to greater opportunities

As San Antonio continues to grow farther than 1.4 million people, District 3 has announced the start of a new beginning that will bring in greater innovations to the city.

Brooks City Base broke ground on their latest project, The Greenline, on Wednesday morning with the help of District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (TX-35). The $10.6 million project, funded with $3 million in City Bonds and $7.6 million from a Brooks Infrastructure Bond, will give locals and tourists the opportunity to improve their fitness, job opportunities and education.

What was once Brooks Air Force Base in 1947 will transform into a 43-acre linear park connecting the Southside community with the San Antonio River. The park will consist of 15 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails extending to the Pearl and Brackenridge Park.

The Greenline will also allow locals and tourist to use the park to walk their dogs, play outdoor games, a food truck court and see public art.

“Urban parks are vital to the well-being of cities. Not only do parks result in an average of 20 percent of value in nearby properties, but they also remove an annual 711,000 tons of air pollution,” said Councilwoman Viagran. “Access to green spaces also increase the likelihood of exercise so making parks a critical part of our focus… we are redefining our space and we are delivering on our commitments today as well.”

While building a greener area to improve the environment surrounding South Side citizens, the area also has bigger plans for college students and residences. The University of the Incarnate Word plans to bring students off the main campus and into UIW’s School of Osteopathic Medicine on the campus of the former School for Aerospace Medicine, which opened in 1957.

Developments are also in progress including a 9-acre retail center, The Kennedy at Brooks City Base luxury apartment complex, the Aviator apartments, a full-service Embassy Suites hotel, refurbished event spaces in historic Hangar 9 and the Brooks Chapel. Brooks assured that the new resources will also attract employers and fuel job creation on the South Side.

Brooks City Base has come a long way from when they started in 1917 when the base was established as an Army Air Corps installation for advanced flying training for young cadets. After 94 years of military active duty, the Air force operation on base ceased on Sept. 15, 2011.

From 2013 to present, Brooks is on a mission to give the South Side the opportunity to be fit, focus on education and job opportunities and grow as a community with the city.

“Brooks City Base continues to serve as the catalyst that is helping us usher in a new era for District 3 and the entire city of San Antonio… We are better together and when we work together, amazing things get done,” concluded Councilman Viagran.

The first phase is set for completion next fall. For more information, visit www.brookscity-base.com.