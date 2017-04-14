Google and Representative Will Hurd host internet safety event for S.A. youth

On Tuesday, Google and Representative Will Hurd paid a visit to Lopez Middle School to deliver the Online Safety Roadshow, an online safety assembly developed by Google for middle school students.

Two Google employees delivered the 45 minute presentation, which focuses on five tips for staying safe and being smart online. They covered topics including: thinking before you share, setting strong passwords, using settings, identifying online scams and being positive online.

Representative Hurd participated in the presentation at Lopez Middle School. The Representative opened the assembly by expressing the importance of online safety to the students and competing in the password faceoff challenge, where students are asked to come up with the strongest possible password.

“As our world becomes increasingly digitized, it is critical that students understand basic cyber hygiene to protect their information online. I’m glad that Google is teaching students about online privacy and social media threats, and I look forward to participating in the 21st Century public safety training,” said Rep. Hurd, who chairs of the House Subcommittee on Information Technology.

“With students having greater access to the Internet through cell phones and other devices, it is important that they learn to use these tools responsibly,” said Catherine Williams, a Google spokesperson. “The Online Safety Roadshow teaches students how to be smart and safe online through a fun and interactive assembly.”

The Online Safety Roadshow is a Google program designed to educate parents and students on how to be more successful and safe online. The presentation is a 45 minute assembly that teaches middle school students how to be smart about the content they share online. It focuses on important skills — how to create a safe and memorable password, identify phishing scams and more.

For more tips about how to keep yourself and your family safe online, visit: www.google.com/safetycenter.