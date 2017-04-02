Frost Tower breaks ground in downtown San Antonio

The City of San Antonio along with Weston Urban, KDC and TRT Holdings Inc. broke ground on the new Frost Tower on Wednesday, which will serve as Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s corporate headquarters.

The tower will include approximately 430,000 square feet of office space, a 400,000-square-foot wraparound parking facility at its base, 20,000 square feet of ground floor retail and 10,000 square feet of tenant amenity space, including a fitness center and lounge. The 23-story building will reinforce a connection to the Central Business District by striking a distinctive silhouette on the skyline.

“All of us at Frost are extremely excited about moving our headquarters on what will be an iconic beautiful new building in downtown,” expounded Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. “We will take principals of combining collaborative and innovative design and provide great customer experiences that will make their lives convenient. It is also going to be a beautiful beacon through the development of the West Side of downtown.”

In June 2015, the city approved a public-private partnership agreement between Weston Urban and Frost Bank. As part of that agreement, the former Frost building was sold to the city and will centralize approximately 1,400 city employees.

The sale of the existing Frost tower to the city and the sale of several Frost and city properties to Weston Urban will create 265 multi-family housing units in downtown. Frost will lease more than 60 percent of the building on a long-term lease, including a retail branch on the ground floor.

“The city currently leases spaces in core buildings downtown and even Frost Bank costing the city $3.5 million annually,” said City Manager Sheryl Sculley. “There will be no new net costs to the city, and in fact, we anticipate savings over time. The transaction will create efficiency in our city government, initiate space planning and be the first choice of employment.”

The bank was founded in 1868 in San Antonio by Col. Thomas Claiborne (T.C.) Frost and San Antonio houses the headquarters. Frost Tower is located on the edge of the Central Business District in San Antonio, reinforcing a connection between downtown and the River Walk, positioning it to be a dynamic mixed-use development within a green pedestrian environment. Upon completion, Frost Tower will be a new symbol of progressive commerce in San Antonio marking the 150th anniversary of Frost and the tercentennial of San Antonio.

Bexar County also played a significant role, facilitating the completion of the San Pedro Creek improvement project, which will create a park that runs alongside the site of the Frost Tower. The octagonal form of the tower tapers inwards as the shaft rises, and is enclosed in dynamic folding pleats of shimmering glass that terminate in a crown against the Texas sky.

“These visionaries understand that San Antonio is going to succeed in the future, not just because of our strategic location or our business climate, but because we offer an authentic, unique environment and quality of life that attract residents, businesses and visitors alike,” said Mayor Ivy Taylor.

Completion is slated for 2019. For more information, please visit westonurban.com.