Empty Bowls underscores homelessness in San Antonio

SAMMinistries, the San Antonio Potters Guild and the San Antonio Glass Art Guild prepare for the 17th annual Empty Bowls benefit event, which highlights the prescient issue of homelessness.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southwest School of Art, 1201 Navarro St. Empty Bowls will feature handcrafted bowls that guests can take home for $20. For each bowl purchased, guests will enjoy delicious soup and bread from local restaurants, catering companies and hotels.

The proceeds will benefit San Antonio families facing homelessness who are served by SAMMinistries programs. Since the launch of the event, more than $400,000 has been raised.

“For the past 17 years, there has been a tremendous response from the community. We have over 400 to 700 people attending or volunteering,” SAMMinistries Chief Development Officer Nikisha Baker told La Prensa. “Although the program starts at 11 a.m., people will line up as early as 9 a.m. to be a part of the cause to end homelessness in San Antonio.”

According to the most recent Annual Homeless Assessment Report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), 19,177 individuals were reported homeless in Texas in 2014. In San Antonio, there are 2,981 homeless people and 1,243 are unsheltered, stated SAMMinistries.

Agencies such as SAMMinistries, Haven For Hope, Salvation Army, San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) and Housing Authority of Bexar County have helped these families get back on their feet providing housing, food, job training and childcare resources. There is also mental health and addiction treatment for those who hit a rough patch, but want to regain a positive and stable life.

“Homelessness impacts health and wellness and the economy directly. It is a higher burden on social services, police, the criminal justice system, hospitals and health care systems,” expounded Baker. “Homeless individuals lack resources and access to things like health care and proper nutrition, leading to a higher instance of death among homeless individuals.”

Statewide, there are 2,718 veterans that are homeless, stated the U.S. Census Bureau. As “Military City U.S.A.,” Mayor Ivy Taylor took on the Mayor’s Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness and announced last year that she, along with City of San Antonio, have met the objectives.

The Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness is part of a larger White House Joining Forces Initiative supported by HUD, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and the National League of Cities. The call-to-action was announced by former First Lady Michelle Obama in June 2014 and answered by more than 850 cities and communities across the United States.

The initiative, supported by local, state and federal resources, was enhanced through a $2.1 million contribution from USAA in January 2016. USAA’s financial support was earmarked to help close the funding gap for the highest barrier to veterans for housing. Due to community-wide commitment, more than 1,335 homeless veterans have been placed or are in the process of being placed into permanent housing.

Goal achievement does not mean local veterans will never face homelessness in the future. Rather, when these crises occur, veterans will have access to needed support services to quickly stabilize housing.

“San Antonio is a city with a strong military history that knows how to care for our veterans and their families,” said former HUD Secretary Julián Castro. “That’s why we have an even greater responsibility to ensure that once they’ve served their nation, they have a safe, stable place to call home.”

Ultimately, it is important for many to attend the event because behind the empty bowl, there are people who do not have homes in the city and need the sufficient funds to move forward. For more information on Empty Bowls or if you are interested in volunteering, please visit www.samm.org.