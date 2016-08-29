Ed Garza spices up Chile Media

When Abram Alonso had an idea to create a small business in his mother’s kitchen 13 years ago, he did not know that his graphic design company would turn into a one-stop shop for business clients.

His determination grew to exceed his client’s necessities whether they needed a new logo or business T-shirt. Recently, this determination has caught the eye a former S.A. mayor, and together both men are ready for business.

Chile Media, located at 10000 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd #110, celebrated a new milestone on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the newest edition to the family, former Mayor Ed Garza. Although the company has been opened for 13 years and Garza recently joined the team six months ago, both men wanted to make the announcement official to the community, in style.

The company is ready for many local business owners to know that they are here to cater their demands by working one-on-one on molding their ideas, generating new ones and achieving a competitive edge in the marketplace, especially for the Hispanic community. Although the majority of Chile Media’s clients (60 percent) are in San Antonio, they also work with clients from Texas and the United States.

“I started doing graphic design and printing, and it evolved into what I now call an advertising services agency,” Alonso told La Prensa. “With the addition of Ed’s expertise, we are taking on more of an advertising agency front…The company has evolved from doing basic print and design jobs to doing animation, video, different production packages to strategic marketing and transformational marketing.”

Chile Media welcomes Ed Garza

Garza has served San Antonio as mayor, city councilman, president of the San Antonio Independent School District and board president of the Urban Soccer Leadership Academy. He decided to use over 30 years of experience into the media ring as the new managing partner of Chile Media.

As the creative visionary of the company, he will bring an innovative spirit while working with strategic marketing and transformational marketing initiatives to boost clientele base. Garza will also be spearheading Chile Media to a national business model for companies looking to enhance and establish their marketing presence in the marketplace.

“The key is to hold a successful one-stop shop is a reflection of creativity,” Garza told La Prensa. “Other companies do not do the transformational process to their clients like Chile Media does. When it comes to advising and how they can improve their company, we try to latch on to the client to create a model, plan a vision; and in long-term strategic thinking, they can carry out their business plan.”

What started out as a small idea for Alonso, Chile Media has progressively grown into a small empire to allow convenience for clients to succeed in their own businesses.

“Chile Media is the global leader in creatively enhancing the flavor of your world,” concluded Alonso.

For more information about the company or business inquiries, call (210) 616-0163 or visit www.chilemedia.com.