Ecumenical Center showcases therapy exhibit

The Ecumenical Center, at 8310 Ewing Halsell Dr., recently opened their “Art Heals Hearts: The Power of Expression” displaying 150 artworks along with music and poetry that introduced the exhibit.

It was a celebration that emphasized the importance of art and how the alternative therapy offered emotional healing, which impacted the lives of the artists and the audience. The exhibit brought in artists such as Gini Garcia, Lionel Sosa, Ricardo Romo and Steven Smith, who introduced their creative gifts and healing journeys that connected internally and interpersonally to the community.

The exhibit will go on display until Jan. 6. For CEO of the Ecumenical Center Mary Beth Fisk, this was an opportunity to not only display art, but for many to understand the story behind the art and that art therapy is sometimes a more effective way to uncover issues.

“It gives people the freedom to know that they can find a means to express what is in their heart and sometimes you have to look closely to a piece to see beyond what you see on the surface,” Fisk told La Prensa. “It is healing when someone else can find that you are not alone in your grief. It is also special to walk into the show and see different images; each of the artists has displayed it with wholeness, healing and some very joyous and vibrant color to tell a story.”

As of 2015, 20 percent of youth between the ages of 13-18 live with a mental health condition, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. That adds to the total of 43.8 million adults who experience mental illness in a given year.

The Ecumenical Center currently serves 20,000 people per year and half of those are children. To expand resources and to allow more admission, the “Art Heals Heart” exhibit also celebrated the launch of the Therapeutic Expressive Arts Institute of South Texas that same night.

Fisk continued to explain that it is important to reach as many children and adults, who struggle with a mental disorder to use alternative outlets, if they are not comfortable with traditional therapy. Launching Therapeutic Expressive Arts Institute of South Texas was the first step in introducing diverse forms of therapy.

“Our therapy is so special because it allows the children to find a way in creating a voice about issues they could not sit down and talk about,” continued Fisk. “Being able to tell their story through art and to say what is in their heart and what is troubling them can now be spoken in a different way.”

The institute is the first of its kind in South Texas and will provide a diversified array of therapy options for clients using visual art, poetry and prose writing, therapeutic rhythms and music therapy. It is building upon a highly successful program, which started at the Ecumenical Center a few years ago, and hopes that the center expands and grows to more who are suffering from mental illness.

“Here at the center one of the things we are blessed to have is a building where they walk in, and instantly they feel at home,” continued Fisk. “The space is quiet, serene and creativity will flow and produce the ability to find their language and their journey. It is another form of assisting children with resolution of difficult traumas in their past or difficult circumstances, such as bullying in the schools for example.”

For more information about the center, visit www.ecrh.org.