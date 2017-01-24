Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. president

Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, leading in a new political era.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC to witness the inauguration of President Trump. During his brief 16-minute speech, President Trump reiterated his campaign promise of restoring America’s greatness.

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, DC and giving it back to you, the American People,” he said. “Together, we will make America strong again, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again and, yes, together, we will make America great again,”