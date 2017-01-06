David’s Law encourages an end to bullying

On Jan. 4, 2016, David Molak took his own life after months of persistent cyber-assisted bullying from his peers. One year later, on the anniversary of his tragic death, legislators in the Texas State Senate and Texas State House of Representatives are preparing to discuss David’s Law when legislative session begins later in January.

David’s Law, or Senate Bill 179 filed by Senator José Menéndez and House Bill 306 by Representative Ina Minjarez, is aimed to prevent the cyber-assisted bullying of minors in the State of Texas. The law would require school districts to include cyberbullying policies and a system to anonymously report bullying and threats.

“Today is a somber day for the Molak Family, and our hearts go out to them and any family who has lost a loved one to cyber bullying. We need to honor David’s legacy by protecting our children from online harassment,” stated Sen. Menendez. “Passing David’s Law is one of the most important issues facing this legislature when it gavels in on Jan. 10…Please contact your local state senators and representatives and tell them to pass David’s Law and support Senate Bill 179 and House Bill 306.”

One out of every four students report being bullied during the school year, stated the Pacer Center, and 19.6 percent of high school students in the United States reported being bullied at school in the past year. About 14.8 percent reported being bullied online, and 90 percent of teens who reported being cyber bullied have also been bullied offline.

Currently, many students around the middle school age group face at least three different kinds of bullying: traditional bullying, which involves physical contact between the bully and the victim; relational aggression, a group that involves gossip, social humiliation and back stabbing among peers; and cyberbullying, which involves many sources to hurt the victim including social media or texting.

“The most common thinking is that it has to do with power,” Clarity Child Guidance Center Psychologist Dr. Geoff Gentry, PhD, told La Prensa. “Kids in this age group, particularly in middle school, are becoming more aware of status, and they want to fit in to the right crowd. So the thinking a lot of the time is that bullies are kids who don’t feel that they have much status or power, and so it’s right for them to behave inappropriately.”

Students who experience bullying are at increased risk for poor school adjustment, sleep difficulties, anxiety and depression. Students who engage in bullying behavior are at increased risk for academic problems, substance use and violent behavior later in adolescence and adulthood.

Although this has become a big issue all around the country, there is hope to help the victims as well as the bullies to cope with bullying. Dr. Gentry recommends a few tips to help the victims of bullying to move through the rough time.

Assess the situation

One thing is to understand how to help your child become more socially assertive and not react to bullying and get enough information about the situation.

Contact school officials

The next step is to go to the school principal and/or the school board. The school is legally responsible for the kid’s safety if it is happening at school. Also consider contacting the parents of the bully, and if these steps don’t go anywhere, then you may have to take legal action.

Block bullies online

Any kind of negative cyber bullying, including emails or text, should be deleted. Block the sender to end further communication. If it is more serious, like sexual solicitation or violence, and it involves a student at the same school, then you will have to notify the school.

As for the bullies, it is important to understand why they are doing that. Some kids who are bullies are basically children of bullies.

“One of the parents may have been that way to be part of what is going on, but what we would expect is that the kid is not happy, and they also feel a lack of the sense of status and feel disempowered,” continued Dr. Gentry. “I would consider asking the bully what is going on with that, talk to the people who work with the child at school, and get their point of view and perspective on it. Also, if it is really serious bullying going on with both the victim and bully, consider getting professional help for them.”

If you are interested in getting involved and to help pass David’s Law, visit www.davidslegacy.org/get-involved. For more information about bullying, visit www.changedirection.org or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline for emergency assistance at 1-800-273-8255.