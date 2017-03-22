Daniel Espinosa brings reality check to ‘LIFE’

Director Daniel Espinosa’s new film “LIFE,” hitting theaters this weekend, touches on with the price humanity pays when overlooking exploration without any reservations.

The terrifying sci-fi thriller tells the story of six scientists from around the world including Miranda North (Rebecca Ferguson), Roy Adams (Ryan Reynolds), David Jordan (Jake Gyllenhaal), Sho Kendo (Hiroyuki Sanada), Kat (Olga Dihovichnaya) and Hugh Derry (Ariyon Bakare) who are all aboard the International Space Station (ISS). They are on a mission to find life on mars by examining a sample where every single cell is simultaneously a muscle and a nerve.

What starts as a single-celled organism is also incredibly intelligent learning to adapt and problem solve. Once Derry lights up the organism, things take a turn for the worst. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences. The life form proves more capable than anyone expected leading to horror in space.

“When I first read the script, what struck me was that it was something I can dive into easily, going into the realistic side of horror,” Espinosa told La Prensa. “[It] represents something that could happen in the future. If we found some proof of life in Mars, we would first take it to the ISS, which is where the movie started. When the plot turns, I wanted to give an understanding about what could happen if we do not prepare ourselves.”

Before Espinosa directed “LIFE,” he had given some thought to approaching the genre of science fiction. After reading the script, he saw a way to draw on the work to make a terrifying thriller that felt as if it could be in today’s headlines.

Espinosa also did his research and found interesting facts including how and when scientists discovered proof of water on Mars, thousands of exo-planets revolving around other stars and even waking 50,000 year-old microbes that have been hibernating inside crystals. Those elements were crucial to give the movie a sense of urgency.

Hiring a cast that understood the importance of teamwork in space was important for Espinosa. They had to improvise with one another, make the close quarters realistic and handle conflicts when an emergency occurred.

The Sweden-born director also underscored the crucial topic of isolation. In the modern world and in modern movies, there are more people that would rather look into space for a new identity. However, this movie shows what could happen if human conditions could deteriorate.

“Nowadays, there is a double standard with humans wanting to escape reality because the world we are living in today is getting critically depressing,” continued Espinosa. “The sci-fi genre, in one way, allows us to look at ourselves without beating ourselves in political context. I think that people are kind of looking into those to see who we truly are.”

Ultimately, the elements of sci-fi horror are more than just bringing in a destructive extraterrestrial creature for the 39-year-old director. It was important to create accurate settings of space, characters that understood how to work as astronauts and to provide an audience with questions about how to prevent Hollywood pablum.

“LIFE” recently premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival and opens nationwide this weekend.