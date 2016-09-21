CRIT-USA announces partnership with Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

The Children’s Rehabilitation Institute of TeletonUSA (CRIT-USA) sees patients from across the country to be treated for genetic disabilities; and a new partnership will now enhance the experience.

The CRIT-USA was proud to announce a partnership with certified genetic counselors from the Baylor College of Medicine at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio (CHOSA), Rebecca Littlejohn and Kimberly Nugent, on Friday afternoon. To improve on the services offered to families through its comprehensive and unique model of care, CRIT-USA will have both counselors visit once a month to see patients.

Patients who visit CRIT-USA, located at 10839 Quarry Park, suffer from amputations and skeletal disorders, brain injury, developmental delay and neuromuscular diseases. Due to the substantial amount of patients at CRIT-USA that have genetic abnormalities, Littlejohn and Nugent are going to provide information for the families that help with diagnoses and education for parents.

The Children’s Rehabilitation Institute is a new pediatric research and rehabilitation health center that is leading the way the world perceives, treats and integrates differently-abled children and their families into society.

“We know now that families with disabled children travel from all over the country to receive treatment, however, it comes with a price including time, money and stress,” Ricardo Guzman, executive director and chief development officer of CRIT-USA, told La Prensa. “With our unique model, it is a one-stop shop that will not only help the patients, but also the families that includes therapies and everything that patients need to improve their quality of life.”

The CRIT-USA currently treats 600 patients from more than 38 states who have visited the clinic since it was first established in 2014, and it is ready to expand its horizons with the help of CHOSA. The genetics team at CHOSA consists of nurses, dietitians, medical assistants and social workers with expertise in genetic disorders certified by the American Board of Medical Genetics.

Nugent has worked at CHOSA since 2014 and has trained in all areas of genetics including pediatrics, pediatric cancer and prenatal, while Littlejohn has been with CHOSA since 2013 and has trained in all areas of genetic counseling including pediatrics, adults, cancer and prenatal.

With their education and experience, both women will give more than 500 patients the opportunity to know their options without worrying about the next step moving forward.

“We foresee a huge works in genetics with this partnership. We are happy to bring this to the United States and bringing in a substantial number of patients,” continued Guzman. “It will lead to greater prevention campaigns, important workshops in the medical field, and new information will bring new ways to treat these patients, new ways to diagnose and see how they must be treated.

More information about the new partnership is available at www.critusa.org.