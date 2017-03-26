Conquering STARR test anxiety for kids

As the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STARR) exam comes up this week, so do anxiety levels of elementary and middle school students.

Beginning in third grade through high school graduation, students are tested in the core subject areas of reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies. STAAR tests measures whether a student has mastered specific knowledge of a core subject at a certain grade level.

Exam results provide parents the confirmation of whether the students can enter the next grade level, as well as information to educators and administrators about where to focus resources, especially in the core subjects being taught. What many school districts do not know is that putting excruciating amounts of pressure can cause many students and parents to feel worried and sometimes miss school.

“We all care deeply about our kids, and we want them to succeed and excel in life. Our society, school and school personnel put an emphasis on our test and it could scare parents or make them believe that their child is doomed in their future college and career path,” Clarity Child Guidance Center Licensed Psychologist Dr. Joshua Essery told La Prensa.

As of 2015, anxiety disorders affect 1 in 8 children, stated the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA). The lifetime prevalence of anxiety disorders is 25.1 percent for 13 to 18 year-olds and 5.9 percent of 13 to 18 year-olds suffer from severe anxiety disorder.

If left untreated, any change in their behavior leading up to a test can indicate trouble. Symptoms include pessimistic attitude, acting out, negative self-talk, or comments such as “my teacher’s mean.” Warning signs parents should look out for include problems with sleep, perform poorly in school, change of appetite and irritability.

In order to prepare your child to do well on their exam, Dr. Essery has provided several tips to tackle the test anxiety.

Talk to your child – Parents need to reassure and encourage their child that this is just a test. But if anxiety limits them from moving on, for example, if they do not want to go to school, connect with their teacher or school counselor.

Work together – It’s also important to recognize when it is a test year and engage the teacher early on in prep mode. If your child is in high anxious mode, then it may be necessary to address anxiety more than the test.

The first thing to keep in mind is the test is not a measure of how the child is going to do in their life globally, and what the test is trying to measure is the educational achievement the child has gotten to at this time.

Help with relaxation skills – Breathing slowly to calm down and helping them to imagine themselves coping well during a test are really helpful ways of managing anxiety. Doing it with them is a fun way to start.

Teach helpful thinking – Instead of saying to themselves, “I can’t do this” encourage them to say, “I’ll give it a go.”

Ultimately, kids should not allow a test to effect how they are going to think and move forward in their life. Instead, they should think positively and know that it is just a test.

“If the child is anxious and doesn’t do well on the test, the test results mean that the child is stressed, not that they are incapable and can’t perform,” continued Dr. Essery. “We shouldn’t put our future self-worth and value on any one instrument of one test. No test should determine our future.”