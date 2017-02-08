City officials break ground on new fire station

District 4 Councilman Rey Saldaña, Fire Chief Charles N. Hood and City officials kicked off the beginning of construction of Fire Station 2 on Monday morning. The new station will serve District 4 in the South Side.

The 14,500-square-foot facility will accommodate the fire engine and medic unit that will operate out of the station and house three apparatus bays and one EMS bay. The building will also feature a kitchen, dining, living areas, a laundry room, as well as dormitories and an exercise room.

The new fire station replaces an existing station built in 1957 that no longer meets the needs of the firefighters and apparatus stationed due to the city’s expansion. In fact, last year, the units responded to 3,134 calls. Councilman Saldaña noted that it was important to reconstruct the fire station to meet the needs of a significant portion of the city.

“As someone who has lived in this community for the last 30 years, this is a reflection from the voice of the community,” said Councilman Saldaña. “A lot of growth is right behind us such as Texas A&M San Antonio and Toyota. This is the next housing boom just south of 410, so it’s not only coming from the older residents who are looking for an upgrade, but also future residents and businesses that are going to need services from this station.”

The station will be designed to accommodate any potential increased staffing to address the future needs of the community, and currently, the project is funded by Certificates of Obligation for $4.9 million. The City budgeted to reconstruct nine fire stations and has built three new fire stations in the last decade.

In total, the City has invested $60 million on fire stations since 2006. In the budget, the City has also added 221 uniformed physicians for the fire department and enhanced fire services, as well as emergency medical services to the community.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve added operating financial support of over $119 million. We are excited to make this investment to one of our core services for the residents in San Antonio,” expounded City Manager Sheryl Sculley. “It seems like a small thing for a groundbreaking, but in our hearts, it is a very big thing adding those necessary resources able to provide best services to the residents in our community.”

So far, nine of the fire stations have been completed and three are currently under construction. Fire station 52, located Southwest on Quintana Road between the I-35 South interchange with Loop 410, has been providing services to the residents since last week; and Fire Station 53, located at Donop Road meeting Southton Road and I-37 in the Southeast, has started providing services since yesterday.

South Side residents will have to wait on the completion of Fire Station 2 as it is expected to be completed in the fall of 2017.