City announces ¡Viva Health! campaign

As March is “National Nutrition Month,” The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District unveiled ¡Viva Health!, a campaign that tackles diabetes and obesity in the city.

The nutritious education campaign focuses on three important steps including: filling your plate with fruits and vegetables in every meal every day; Use smaller plates for portion control; and replace sugary drinks (sodas, energy drinks and some fruit juices) with water. These steps were made to encourage locals to live healthier lives. The tagline encourages everyone to, “Eat well, feel great.”

“My mission is to make healthy living easier and accessible for San Antonio. This clean plate is an example of how healthy could be family friendly, fun and easy,” expounded Mayor Ivy Taylor. “This will help us to find, share and provide educating materials for the health campaign. Our mission is that the ¡Viva Health! campaign is helpful.”

The program will include efforts within Metro Health including WIC and the Healthy Neighborhood plan to provide nutrition classes and community outreach to incorporate the ¡Viva Health! motto. The Mayor’s Fitness Council plans to push the message within circles, including providing material to doctor’s offices in underserved areas and a faith-based toolkit.

The Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF) program is developing a web-based and hard-copy interactive meal planning tool. The program plans to link individuals and families to a source of simple and affordable recipes online.

The San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) is also joining the ¡Viva Health! campaign by providing education materials during their community nutrition and cooking classes across the county. The food bank recognizes that food insecurity and poverty are the main factors to chronic disease and plan to use this tactic to fight poverty and obesity.

The food bank has already used their Mobile Mercado to help food insecure residents meet the daily goal of “half a plate of fruits and veggies.”

“It is wonderful to see the partnership between Metro Health, the [SAFB], CHEF and the Mayor’s Fitness Council,” continued Mayor Taylor. “It is not as easy as running into ‘When we eat well, we feel great.’ I encourage everyone to be an evangelist and spread the word to others.”

In Bexar County, nearly 11 percent of adults were diagnosed with diabetes, stated Metro Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is projected that the number of Americans with diabetes will double and even triple by 2050 if trends persist.

The obesity epidemic has affected every part of the United States, including Bexar County. In every state, more than 20 percent of adults are obese, and 22 states including Texas, have a prevalence of obesity of 30 percent or greater, stated recent statistics by the Texas Department of State Health Services. In 2015, obesity rates continued to climb with 35.6 percent of adults classified as obese.

“[Poor nutrition] can be the result of challenging circumstances and environments that don’t allow them to make the healthy and easy choice. The campaign is an important tool that we will be using to align our nutrition messages,” stated Dr. Colleen Bridger, the recently named Metro Health Director.

Individuals can do their part by displaying the ¡Viva Health! magnet somewhere visible (downloadable for free at www.sanantonio.gov/health) in their home. They can also start a conversation with their family and friends about how to support each other through making healthy meals.

As the city plans to have at least one million more people by 2040, it is important for San Antonio to stem the tide of negative health trends. More information about the ¡Viva Health! Campaign is available via email to the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Chronic Disease Prevention at SAMHDChronicDisease@sanantonio.gov or call (210) 207-2722.