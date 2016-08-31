Castro and Saldaña speak out against SAPOA contract

District 4 Councilman Rey Saldaña and Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20) took aim at the ratified San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) Contract to provide accountability in the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

Also on board against the proposal included former Councilwomen Patti Radle and Maria Berriozabal, who would like to see additional changes made in the SAPD disciplinary structure.

Many sections of the contract have come under fire including Section 19, which states that if an officer violates a legal code of conduct, the city and chief may introduce prior discipline on similar violations within 180 calendar days. If the offense includes drugs or alcohol, the discipline is determined within a 10-year time limit on consideration of past offenses.

The section also states that three-day suspensions can be reduced to a written reprimand after two years if an officer has not been the subject of a similar complaint. Under Section 21, if the chief fails to charge the officer within 30 days after dismissing or acquitting charges, the officer has the privilege to be reinstated with back pay and benefits. The section also states that if an officer was on leave for a felony, no further action may be taken at officer’s appeal until their trial is completed on the merits of these charges.

“[The SAPOA Contract] is incomplete with respect to the accountability and transparency that is not only good for the police department, but good for our community,” stated Councilman Saldaña. “We are not drawing a line in the sand. We are not talking about issues that are disagreeable; I think that everyone can agree that there are certain provisions that if we do not fix it can be bad for our community.”

Sections 19 and 21 were slated to be cut since the city’s proposal on April 3, 2014 and elimination of this section remained a priority in the City’s July 10, 2015 update. Since then, the contract has been under a microscope with many changes requested by several opponents as well as Congressman Castro, believing that it is time to seek justice through police reform.

“We have seen conflicts between the police and the community over the past few years, and we need to make sure to do everything we can to have officers on the street who are good officers,” stated Congressman Castro. “There is a city contract in front of this city council and this mayor now. Even if there was a shortcoming back then that is not a continued excuse to keep going with these issues.”

During the conference, Congressman Castro and Councilman Saldaña (D4) openly expressed their opinions about how Mayor Ivy Taylor moved forward with the proposal without reviewing further consequences. The councilman has recently stated that he emailed Mayor Taylor on July 19 of this year stating that he is dissatisfied with, “being unable to get anything from the police union on the reform/disciplinary issues… For those reasons, I could not support the mediated settlement as it stands. The financial implications of the contract are important, but they should not be paramount to the reform efforts.”

Mayor Taylor was quick to respond to the criticism and stated, “I am proud to have negotiated an agreement that keeps San Antonio on a secure fiscal path, protects taxpayers and fairly compensates our men and women in blue. Just as I took on and settled the most daunting aspects of the collective bargaining agreements, I am working to address issues of discipline, accountability and transparency in the ranks—including creating the Mayor’s Council on Police-Community Relations.”

Ultimately, the vote takes place at City Council open session Thursday, Sept. 1. The outcome will stand another five years when yet another SAPOA contract is before the City of San Antonio.