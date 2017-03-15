Capture Rx announces expansion and relocation to downtown

CaptureRx, a San Antonio-based healthcare technology company, announced on Thursday its decision to expand the company’s corporate headquarters in the Kress Building, located within downtown’s thriving Tech District.

City Council also announced that the company will receive a six-year 100 percent tax abatement of real and personal property taxes valued at more than $300,000, in addition to city fee waivers and a San Antonio Water System impact fee waiver worth more than $150,000.

“Bringing hundreds of technology jobs for our downtown district, that is one of our goals, and that further separates the transformation of our downtown core,” stated City Manager Sheryl Sculley. “We are thrilled that the company chose residing in San Antonio to the credit of our collaborative effort. We will also coordinate together to redevelop our downtown and improve our economic case.”

The team effort between the local economic development entities to retain Capture Rx in San Antonio entails new jobs for skilled tech professionals, continued growth of San Antonio’s downtown tech ecosystem and optimal success for the company. The company currently serves more than 2,700 pharmacies, as well as 500 hospitals and health centers in 45 states, and has big plans to cater to the customer’s as well as employee’s needs.

The company plans to retain its 114 jobs and create 200 full-time jobs over the course of six years. It is also making a bold move on minimum wage by pledging a minimum salary of $25 an hour to all employees, regardless of position (an estimated $52,000 per year before bonuses and benefits).

Capture Rx is also working on a company-wide salary survey with the goal of aligning each and every employee’s salary at or above the 50th percentile.

“The transformation of this building is rapidly emerging along Houston Street. Catering to the needs of employees and clients will benefit our local economy and will contribute to energy and vitality in our downtown,” stated Mayor Ivy Taylor. “We work together to achieve the goals that we need for San Antonio to succeed in the future, including adding higher paying jobs.”

Capture Rx, established in 2000, has grown to be a healthcare technology company and is a leading 340B solution provider that puts patients first, touching millions of patient lives through innovative products and services that support relationships among payers, providers, pharmacies and patients. Co-Founders Chris Hotchkiss and J. Edward Gilmartin have solutions that manage the inventory and financial flow for 340B prescriptions filled at contract pharmacies.

The company also performs the eligibility checks required to comply with 340B program requirements.

Using a process that’s seamless to the covered entity, pharmacy and patient, the proprietary Cumulus platform has processed more than 183 million patient encounters and more than 647 million switch claims.

Capture Rx joins the reigns of successful companies in the downtown district including Geekdom, 80/20 Foundation, Techstars, Tech Bloc, Rackspace’s open cloud Academy, WP Engine and Jungle disk.

For more information, visit www.capturerx.com