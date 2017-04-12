Cancer Council honors extraordinary service

The SA Cancer Council, formerly the CTRC Council, honored Dr. Ian Thompson, past director of the University of Texas Health’s Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC), on Monday for his research efforts.

Dr. Thompson became the president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Medical Center and vice president of the Market Oncology Service Line in January 2017. Dr. Thompson has practiced urologic oncology for more than 30 years with a special expertise in prostate cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment including surgical care of his patients.

He joined UT Health in 1998 while on active duty as chief of urology and then retired in 1999, joining the university as a tenured professor of urology. After taking the Division of Urology to full departmental status and attaining the highest level of National Institutes of Health funding for a Department of Urology in the United States, he was appointed director of the UT Health cancer center in 2009. He successfully led the cancer center through the NCI grant review process to maintain its support as an NCI-designated Cancer Center three years after his appointment.

“What many members of the SA Cancer Council have done is truly over the top. My favorite commandment is not only love your God, but love your neighbor just as you love yourself,” said Dr. Thompson when accepting his award. “I would like to recognize my CHRISTUS colleagues and my church colleagues because everything you do today including volunteering is for the patients.”

In 2016, according to the National Cancer Institute, there were an estimated 1,685,210 new cancer cases diagnosed and 595,690 cancer deaths in the United States. The total annual economic cost of cancer treatment in 2010 was an estimated $1.16 trillion stated the 2014 World Cancer Report.

The SA Cancer Council started in 1984 and is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that funds the fight against cancer. The council currently serves the immediate needs of patients with the help of the UT Health Cancer Center.

For 30 years, the organization has donated more than $4.5 million to the patients and research of the UT Health Cancer Center. Every year, the UT Health Cancer Center assists 3,500 patients with the medical treatment, nutrition and social services.

“The SA Cancer Council supports UT Health San Antonio in the fight against cancer by providing financial support for both cancer research and patient assistance, as well as volunteer resources for cancer patient treatment, education and community outreach,” said Board President Beverly Koehn.

The organization is also working towards serving the future by giving to research to find a cure. Annually, the organization raises approximately $125,000 through the Patient Assistance Fund by providing patients with transportation, food, nutritional supplements and counseling.

Council volunteers also work with patients directly by providing companionship, support resources and clinical trial kits. Every year, The SA Cancer Council raises approximately $150,000 for critical research, including pilot studies, which start the research process and costs $25,000 each.

For more information, visit www.ctrccouncil.org.