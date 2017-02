Bodas civiles en grupo en la Corte del condado

MIAMI, FL – February 16, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – U.S. Olympic gymnastics gold and silver medalist and Dancing with the Stars champion Laurie Hernandez, the 16-year-old dynamo who blazed into America’s heart during the Olympic Games Rio 2016, will be awarded with the 2017 Latinovator Award at the eighth annual Hispanicize 2017 Week, April …