Adopt-A-Pet.com and Petco launch Rehome

San Antonio pet owners who face the difficult decision to find a new home for their beloved pets now have a caring helping hand thanks to Rehome.

Rehome is a new and free online pet adoption program by Adopt-a-Pet.com and the Petco Foundation. The program has also recently made its first public introduction in the Alamo City before being rolled out nationally.

Rehome provides those who need to find a home for their pet with the opportunity to directly connect with potential adopters each month. A pet going from one home directly to its new home is definitely the right thing for that pet and reduces the number of animals in the care of animal shelters.

“This new innovative technology is a win for everyone involved, owners needing help, pets, adopters and animal shelters throughout the country; and we are proud to join forces with Adopt-a-Pet.com to make this happen,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Foundation’s executive director. “At the Petco Foundation we believe that when we develop solutions and empower communities to participate and help, we will create lifesaving communities everywhere and assure every that pet has a loving home.”

Adopt-a-Pet.com is a charity on a mission to help homeless pets find loving homes. The organization focuses on providing support to its network of over 17,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States and Canada—getting the pets in their care seen by the millions of adopters who search for their new best friend on Adopt-a-Pet.com each month.

Thanks to the Petco Foundation, Adopt-a-Pet.com is now able to extend that support directly to pet owners who can no longer keep their pets. The service is free to owners seeking to rehome their pets, and adopters pay a small adoption fee with 100 percent donated to an animal shelter or rescue of the original owner’s choosing. Through Rehome, pet owners can visit Adopt-a-Pet.com and create a profile for their pet with photos, video and information about the pet’s personality, behavior and health.

“When pet owners use the Rehome tool, their pets appear on Adopt-a-Pet.com, where they can be seen by millions of people looking to adopt pets,” said Abbie Moore, executive director of Adopt-a-Pet.com. “Our goal is to prevent pets from being relinquished to shelters. Rehome by Adopt-a-Pet.com and Petco Foundation directly addresses an actual need faced by the millions of pet owners who must find new homes for their beloved animals.”

Pet owners who need to place their pet up for adoption can visit rehome.adoptapet.com to create a profile and learn more.