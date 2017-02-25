$1.25 million grant focuses on recruiting mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Communities in Schools, Youth for Christ and 100 Black Men received a three-year, $1.25 million grant from the US Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP).

Although the grant was awarded on Oct. 1 of last year, the committees have been working hard for the past five months to develop and launch a male-recruiting campaign. Youth today are growing up without the support and guidance they need from adults in order to overcome the challenges of childhood. Minority boys face even greater gaps in opportunity than their peers.

The collaborative goal for the organizations is to support 375 minority boys each year in one-to-one mentoring relationships. Parents of the children who will be served in the respective programs will also receive training on 40 developmental assets.

In coordination with the local My Brother’s Keeper (MBKSA) initiative, the partnering organizations believe that this project will result in new collaborative responses to mentoring youth who face challenges and are at-risk in our communities.

“Our job is to encourage men of color to take this challenge and the opportunities that life presents, change the narrative and make San Antonio a place that offers high expectations and also second chances,” stated Mayor Ivy Taylor during a press conference Tuesday morning. “By having an adult, positive role model in their lives, these students are most likely to succeed, which is why today’s grand announcement is so important. We need men to step up.”

In Bexar County, only one third of young men of color ages 25-34 have some form of post-secondary attainment (a Level I professional certificate from a college or university or higher, stated MBKSA. Over 13,000 young men of color between the ages of 16-24 are considered “opportunity youth,” as they are neither working nor in school.

In San Antonio, young men of color are more likely to be victims of violent crime. In 2014, 5,467 young men of color under the age of 35 were victims of violent crime in Bexar County.

Around 70 percent of kids who are in this program are boys, but only 30 percent of Big Brother Big Sisters volunteers are men. By highlighting the gaps for young men of color, the grant that was awarded to Big Brothers Big Sisters and its partners is going to help match and mentor 375 young Hispanic and African American boys in the next three years.

This was all made possible with the help of a team of individuals motivated to make a difference in the lives of young men. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas President/CEO Denise Barkhurst says the process to present their thesis to the OJJDP was worth the 120 hours they all contributed.

“I personally don’t think that would have happened without the team effort…There were hundreds of applications, and we were one of the six chosen in the United States,” said Barkhurst. “From all the research that was done by the partners from committees and the work that we did month after month paid off. It took a village to write that grant, and we should all celebrate the grand success.”

If you are interested in mentoring a young male or for more information, visit www.bigmentor.org or call 210-225-6322.