Wrestling events kickoff Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio

The WWE’s Royal Rumble is coming to San Antonio at the end of this month. Much like WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble has become a “destination Pay-Per-View” for wrestling fans not just in the Alamo City, but throughout the globe. Tens of thousands of wrestling fans will gather in San Antonio for a weekend of professional wrestling, and the weekend starts with events produced by River City Wrestling and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

River City Wrestling offers a loaded line-up on Friday, Jan. 27 at Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Dr. in Kirby (San Antonio), Texas. For directions, call (210) 227-4412. The event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 7:30 p.m. and Early Bird VIP starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at just $20. To purchase tickets, go to www.rcw-wrestling.com.

Making an appearance will be Jim Ross! “Good Ole JR” will be available for photo ops and autographs during the Early Bird VIP and until 8 p.m. He will not be available beyond 8 p.m.

Also making an appearance will be “Holy Foley,” co-star and daughter of Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Noelle Foley. She will also be available for photo ops/autographs during the Early Bird VIP and until 8 p.m.

This huge wrestling event features a diverse card with literally something for every kind of fan!

Matches include “The King of the Mountain” Jeff Jarrett challenging for the RCW Championship against titleholder Michael Faith and Brandon Groom in a Triple Threat Match; Katie Forbes defending her Women’s Championship against Santana Garrett; the “King of Small Style” Swoggle vs. the gigantic Paul Titan; LAX (Hernandez & Homicide) vs. The Arrow Club vs. “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & Joey Spector; WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke vs. a mystery opponent in a Legends Division Match; and much more!

Then on Sunday, Jan. 29, check out Ringside with Jim Ross – San Antonio (live one-man stand up show) at the Improv-San Antonio Rivercenter, 849 East Commerce in downtown San Antonio. Hear some great stories from the legendary Jim Ross about his time and travels in the wrestling industry. Then head over to the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome, which is within walking distance of the Improv. For information, call (210) 229-1420. The VIP event meet and greet begins at 12 p.m. and doors open to the general public at 2 p.m. with a start time of 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.rivercentercomedyclub.com