The Weeknd joins Taylor Swift at Formula 1

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) recently announced that two-time Grammy winner The Weeknd will perform at Circuit of The Americas following the 2016 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix (F1 USGP) on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Previously announced headliner, Taylor Swift, is set to perform a collection of her biggest hits from the last decade on Saturday, Oct. 22. With the F1 USGP recently announced as the most watched F1 race in the world with 96.1 million viewers, Oct. 21-23, will be the biggest entertainment weekend of the year.

Additionally, Sunday-only race tickets are now available for purchase online at www.circuitoftheamericas.com.

The Weeknd will cap off the astonishing F1 USGP weekend with an entrancing performance after the finale race on Sunday, Oct. 23. Alternative R&B revolutionary The Weeknd remains one of the most enigmatic artists of the 21st century. The Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum selling trendsetter first rose to prominence with his three independent online releases in 2011— “House of Balloons,” “Thursday” and “Echoes of Silence.”

Upon release, media tastemakers ranging from Complex, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone, to MTV, BET and XXL immediately became supporters. In 2015, The Weeknd made his move from underground internet sensation to mind-blowing pop star with the release of his critically-acclaimed album “Beauty Behind The Madness.”

To follow up this success, he took the new records with him to 20 arenas across North America on The Madness 2016 Fall Tour, which was sold out before the first date and featured 22 dates in 22 cities. “Beauty Behind The Madness” is now certified 2x platinum and debuted at #1 on Billboard Top 200, earning him many accolades to date.

Announced earlier this year to international fanfare, 10-time GRAMMY winner, singer, musician and songwriter Taylor Swift will perform on COTA’s Super Stage on Saturday, Oct. 22 after the racing ends to mark this very special milestone in COTA’s history. Taylor Swift’s first and only concert performance since ending The 1989 World Tour, the most successful tour of last year, is sure to be another incredible highlight of what already promises to be the most exhilarating race weekend of the season.

This year’s race weekend will see the return of Formula 1 to Austin, for the fifth successive year at the only purpose-built F1 track in America. The dazzling off-track entertainment will meet its match with the on-track drama of high-tech innovation and sporting courage at COTA, including the debut of the Haas F1 team racing on their home soil, the first American-led Formula One outfit since 1986.

Sunday-only General Admission passes are available now for only $99, allowing fans the opportunity to catch all the racing action with great views on the elevated grass berms around the track. Three-day passes for the 2016 F1 USGP – which include access to the Taylor Swift concert on Saturday and The Weeknd concert on Sunday – start at $165 and include tickets to Friday’s practice sessions, Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, and Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Spectators will also be entertained by on-track action throughout the weekend with Masters Historic Racing Series and Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, both of which will be active on each day of the Grand Prix weekend.

Tickets are moving quickly for the once-in-a-lifetime experience and many of the turns, as well as majority of the Main Grandstand, have already sold out. F1 USGP tickets are available for purchase online at circuitoftheamericas.com or by phone at 512.301.6600 ext. 1. To speak directly to a helpful COTA representative about tickets or hospitality, please call (512) 536-1453. Hotel rooms can also be booked now atwww.circuitoftheamericas.com/bookaroom.