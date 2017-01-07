‘Un Padre No Tan Padre’ in theaters Jan. 27

Set in the stately and majestic colonial city of San Miguel de Allende, this quirky comedy starring Héctor Bonilla, Benny Ibarra de Llano, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Sergio Mayer Mori, follows 85-year-old Don Servando Villegas (Héctor Bonilla).

Don Servando is an old fashioned Mexican patriarch who gets kicked out of his retirement home for bad behavior, forcing his estranged son Francisco (Benny Ibarra de Llano) to take him into the house full of hippies that he shares with his girlfriend and young son. “New age” collides with old age as Don Servando and his son Francisco experience a series of conflicts and situations that puts their home’s stability in jeopardy.

“Un Padre No Tan Padre” is a story about family: the one we’re born into and the one we create along the way.

The film, directed by Raul Martinez, written by Alberto Bremer, and produced by Gerardo Gatica and Alberto Muffelmann, will also feature original music by De Llano.

For more information, please visit, www.PantelionFilms.com or look for the #UnPadreNoTanPadre on social media.