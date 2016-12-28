Top five New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio

New Year’s Eve is only a few days away, and it’s about that time you start to decide where you want to ring in 2017.

Check out these five amazing celebrations happening all over San Antonio, whether you want to enjoy a delicious brunch, dance the night away or make a toast at midnight with a spectacular fireworks display as your backdrop.

CeLebrate San Antonio New Year’s Eve Festival – Experience the biggest, free New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks extravaganza in Texas: Celebrate San Antonio! Alamo Street, between Market and Cesar Chavez streets, will turn in to a party beginning at 5 p.m. and will continue through the midnight Valero Fireworks Extravaganza.

With live music on three stages, carnival games and rides and delicious festival food, this downtown fiesta is the place to celebrate the New Year. Admission is free and open to the public.

Jazz, TX – Doc Watkins and his orchestra will be offering a special show on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. All tickets include a full dinner spread of prime rib, crab cakes, shrimp, parmesan risotto and braised kale.

Early and late show bar seating is $150 per person and $200 per person for reserved table seating. Jazz, TX, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Bld. #6 Suite #6001, will be closed on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve may be close to sold out at Jazz, TX, but you can still celebrate at the club on the radio. Join bandleader Doc Watkins and his orchestra, and Texas Public Radio’s Nathan Cone, for a swingin’ hour of jazz standards and country classics with a Texas twist, including tunes first made famous by Willie Nelson and Bob Wills. There’s no cover charge, and you got a great seat to enjoy the music, plus visit with Doc and Nathan. That’s Live at Jazz TX on TPR’s 89.1 FM in San Antonio from 7 -8 p.m.

Paramour – The rooftop bar, located at 102 9th St., will host an epic New Year’s Eve party to ring in the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31. Univision will host the event and broadcast live network look-ins at Paramour, counting down until midnight. The night will feature a special beverage and food menu, photo booth and custom party favors.

Entry to the event requires a cover that includes live entertainment from local Texas bands, food, and drinks from a set menu. Costs will be $300 for individual, $500 for couples and $6,000 for a private section of 15 that includes a private bartender. For more information, please visit www.paramourbar.com/nye/.

Southerleigh – The restaurant, located at the Pearl, will host a special New Year’s Eve brunch from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Last reservation for dinner will at 5 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Before or after brunch, you can also make your way towards Bakery Lorraine to purchase Strawberry and Champagne macaroons to celebrate the New Year (six pack for $12 or 12 pack for $20). The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve for pick up from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bakery Lorraine will also be open on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The DoSeum rings in the noon year with Kids Countdown – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with kid friendly activities a ball drop at noon at The DoSeum, located at 2800 Broadway St. Kids and families at Kids Countdown will have access to The DoSeum exhibit spaces, as well as a kid-friendly DJ dance party with group games, special New Year’s crafts, goodie bags and sparkling drinks!

At the stroke of noon, families can watch a special geodesic ball drop and enjoy a festive balloon drop to usher in the New Year! The event begins at 9 a.m. with a price admission of $12. For more information, please visit thedoseum.org/kids-countdown.