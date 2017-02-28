Tim Morrow named chairman of the San Antonio Area Tourism Council

The San Antonio Zoo is pleased to announce that its CEO and Executive Director Tim Morrow has been named Chairman of the San Antonio Area Tourism Council (SAATC), an organization whose mission is to promote and support the development of the visitor industry while enhancing the special character of the city and surrounding area.

Over the course of Morrow’s 25-year career in the tourism industry, he has led teams in operations, events and revenue for multiple attractions in Texas, the United States and internationally.

Marco Barros, CEO of SAATC, says Morrow’s deep experience within the industry and his vision for San Antonio tourism made him an ideal candidate for the role.

“I am looking forward to working with such a talented individual who, in less than two years, has transformed our zoo, bringing it back to life and breaking records in attendance. Tim’s experience in the travel and tourism industry will benefit our members and community a great deal,” said Barros.

Morrow’s term as chairman for SAATC will include leading strategic planning with its board of directors, seeking development opportunities for its members, and growing the city’s partnerships in leisure and family tourism.

“I am honored to take on such an important leadership role in supporting and promoting our travel and tourism industry,” said Morrow. “There is a tremendous opportunity for San Antonio to gain ‘mindshare’ as a top U.S. city for family leisure travel. You can’t find a more compelling mix of cultural attractions and family entertainment anywhere but here, and San Antonio is certainly one of the more affordable travel destinations.”