Tim Duncan painting to be auctioned by Silver & Black Give Back

San Antonio Spurs fans can now bid on a piece of history for the ultimate Christmas gift. A one-of-a-kind portrait of five-time NBA Champion Tim Duncan, created by speed painter Vilas Nayak during halftime of tonight’s Tim Duncan Jersey Retirement Game, is being auctioned off by Silver & Black Give Back at SBGB.org. The auction is open now and will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Nayak’s painting was done live in under five minutes in front of a sold-out arena during halftime of Tim Duncan’s Jersey Retirement Night at the AT&T Center. The six-by-four-foot piece shows Duncan in his signature basketball-hugging pose in a colorful acrylic-on-canvas tribute.

The artwork was donated to Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB), and the sale will benefit local youth through SBGB programs like the Team Up Challenge and the Spurs Youth Basketball League. If the winning bidder lives within 30 miles of the AT&T Center and will be home on Christmas Day, the portrait will be hand-delivered in a special holiday drop-off on Dec. 25.

Vilas is a self-taught artist who has performed on Asia’s Got Talent, India’s Got Talent, Got Talent World Stage Live, the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the International Film Festival of India and many more events in 23 countries.