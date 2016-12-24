Telemundo to premiere new romantic comedy ‘La Fan’

Telemundo announced Tuesday, Jan.17 at 8 p.m./7CT as the premiere date of its new romantic comedy “La Fan” starring Angélica Vale, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Miguel Varoni, Scarlet Ortiz, Ximena Duque and Jonathan Islas, with Gabriel Porras as Gabriel Bustamante.

Inspired by an original idea by Vale, the series was written and developed by Marcela Citterio and directed by Varoni, Claudio Callao and Otto Rodríguez. Carmen Cecilia Urbaneja, José Gerardo Guillén and David Posada serve as executive producers.

“La Fan” is the story of a happy-go-lucky woman from a poor background who is a passionate fan of a famous telenovela actor until an unexpected twist of fate drives her headlong right into his life. Her idol may hardly notice her at first, but by the time the story ends, he won’t be able to imagine his life without her.

The project marks the return to primetime series after more than 10 years of Vale, who plays the lead role of Valentina Perez, better known as “Vale,” a fun-loving extrovert and dreamer who has a tendency toward carelessness but cautiously pursues her idol, telenovela star Lucas Duarte (Juan Pablo Espinosa). Valentina knows full well that she is living in a fantasy and will never be close to her heartthrob in real life, so she channels her energies into creating the Lucas Duarte Fan Club, whose members are known as “Las Lucalocas.”

The talented cast of “La Fan” incudes Omar Germenos, Gloria Peralta, Elsy Reyes, Gabriel Valenzuela, Maritza Bustamante, Pablo Azar, Gabriel Rossi, Begoña Narvaez, Ricardo Kleinbaum, Josette Vidal, Lorena De La Garza, Mario Espitia, Freddy Flores, Fernando Pacanins, Jorge Eduardo García, Silvana Arias, Roberto Plantier, Carlos Gastelum, Emmanuel Pérez and Georgina Palacios. The production also features the special participation of Lupita Ferrer, Carlos Ponce, Raúl González, Jorge Bernal, Marisa del Portillo, Isabel Moreno, Jesús Moré, Kenya Hijuelos, Eduardo Serrano, Dad Dager and Gisela Aboumrad.

The theme song for the series, “Soy Tu Fan,” was written and performed by the music duo of Chino y Nacho.

Viewers can follow the production at www.facebook.com/LaFanOficial, @LaFanOficial on Twitter and @LaFanTVOficial on Instagram. For more information, please visit nbcumv.com.