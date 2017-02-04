Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2017 to showcase over 150 bands

Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA) presents the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2017, scheduled for March 16-19, 2017. Thousands of Tejano Music Fans from across the country will travel to historic Market Square in downtown San Antonio for the Tejano Music event of the year.

The four-day event runs from noon to 11 p.m. each night and will showcase over 150 bands from across the United States to include Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Florida, Ohio, Indiana and, of course, Texas. The TMA Fan Fair draws over 95,000 die-hard fans each year and offers an up close and personal atmosphere with live music on five stages featuring emerging acts and top established performers, as well as surprise guest performances.

The family oriented event has plenty of traditional food, beverage and vendor booths as well as Tejano Music merchandise. Fans will get exclusive access to their favorite artists participating in the special autograph sessions featuring, Michael Salgado, Miss Reina Latina San Antonio Natalie Torresday and Miss Reina Latina San Antonio Teen Francie Mullan scheduled during the four days of TMA Fan Fair.

The Tejano Music Awards continues to shine each year by producing the largest Tejano Music events in the country. Scheduled to perform this year: Shelly Lares, Gary Hobbs, Stefani Montiel, Hometown Boys, Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia, Sunny Sauceda, La Calma, David Marez, Texadoz, Liberty Band, Ricky Valenz, TexManiacs, David Farias, Conjunto Baraja De Oro, Devin Banda, Eddie Gonzalez, Cacy Savala y Grupo Fuerzzo, Noemy, Da Krazy Pimpz, Ernestine Romero, Negami, Los Garcias Brothers, Bad Boyz De Valle Cindy Ramos, DiMarie, Raul Luna , Grupo Samoyedo, Angel Gonzalez y Vimana and many more.

San Antonio, the “Tejano Music Capital of the World,” will host the 37th Annual Tejano Music Awards Show for early fall of 2017.

For the latest information on Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2017 and performance schedule please visit the official website at www.tejanomusicawards.com. Schedule is subject to change.