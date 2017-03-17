The St. Anthony hosts Look Local Fest

St. Anthony Hotel is hosting the Look Local Festival presented by Style Lush TV & OPEN Downtown Pop Up Shops.
It will take place Saturday, March 18th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Anthony Hotel, 300 E Travis St. LOOK LOCAL FEST will be free and open to the public with VIP tickets available for $25, the St. Anthony Hotel Rooftop after-party will have a cover of $10 with cabana rentals and bottle service available for purchase.
Notables attendees include: Local personality Spurs Jesus, Clyde Johnson (Founding Partner, BC Lynd), Brandon Raney (Founding Partner, BC Lynd), David Siguaw (Director of Sales & Marketing, St. Anthony Hotel), Lorena Monroe, socialite and owner of Bonita as well as other local designers including: Grey Moon Vintage, House of Hybrid, Megpie Online Boutique, Fashion Diva Couture, Joyee Boutique, A. Cherie/Swanky Bands, Blue’s Fashion, Hemline Boutique, Raba Vintage, Thais Ann, Sycamore and Amoranth, Fiesta Feet, Ankole Designs, Eye Candy Boutique, J for JME, Geeda J. and more.
“We are so excited to be involved in helping the creative minds of San Antonio keep us in fashion! It is so important for us at the St. Anthony to support fellow local business to help our city continue to thrive.” – David Siguaw, Director of Marketing, St. Anthony Hotel
“The City’s Chicest Incentive to Shop Local,” will be a glamorous city backed event highlighting San Antonio’s local fashion boutique entrepreneurs who will be showcasing their inventory on the runway. Attending guests will be able to view the pieces and have the opportunity to buy the items immediately at the boutique’s pop up station on-site. An after-party will be held on the expansive rooftop of the St. Anthony rooftop with a DJ set by DJ Catwalk with a special live performance.
LOOK LOCAL FEST will be “Jeans & Jewels” attire and will feature Best Dressed Contests for Female, Male, and couple who can a win a one night stay at the St. Anthony Hotel. LOOK LOCAL FEST is supported by Centro San Antonio, Arts & Culture, City of San Antonio, SA 2020 and Roberto C. Treviño, City Councilman District 1.
Schedule:
5:00pm – Red Carpet Arrivals
6:00pm – Kiss and Cocktail hour in Peacock Alley (St. Anthony Hotel)
7:00pm – Fashion Show Begins
9:00pm – After-Party on St. Anthony Rooftop
For more information about the St. Anthony you can visit thestanthonyhotel.com or follow them on Facebook, @TheStAnthony on Twitter, and @TheStAnthonyHotel on Instagram.