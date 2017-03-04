‘The Shack’ opens inspirational doors

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “The Shack” takes us on a father’s uplifting spiritual journey.

After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips (Sam Worthington) spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa (Octavia Spencer).

Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever. The inspiration that made the book come to life started with Author Paul Young found inspiration from his family to exercise one of his passions in life without regret: writing.

“I always knew that being able to write a book was a gift. So, I decided to write this book out of obedience for my wife, who always knew how to encourage and inspire me to finish my projects,” Young exclusively told La Prensa. “The Shack’ is a metaphor for a time when we get hurt and stuck in life with each character representing the process of healing.”

The story debuted in 2007 and stayed on the New York Times Bestsellers List at No.1 for over 70 weeks. Supportive and passionate word-of-mouth soon propelled the book into the hands of mainstream readers where book sales have soared past 22 million copies and is currently published in 40 languages. The success of the book eventually had Hollywood calling.

Having read the book years earlier, Production Designer Joseph Nemec approached this movie by creating a world that audiences and actors could relate to and recognize. Throughout his design, Nemec was inspired by the relationships between the characters and the environments that would lend themselves organically to those interactions.

Another step to making this a bona fide Hollywood film was finding the perfect cast who not only understood and appreciated the material, but was also willing to open themselves up and explore the profound and moving messages. That took form in an outstanding cast that includes Worthington, Spencer and Tim McGraw.

For producer Gil Netter, the groundswell of personal stories about the book’s impact was an everyday occurrence on set. Whether an extra or a crewmember, this story made a big impact to those working on the project.

‘“The Shack’ affected them or someone close to them. It was incredible,” stated Netter. ‘“The Shack’ changed my life with its message of faith, love and forgiveness. I wanted to share this story with a larger audience, and I worked tirelessly to get this film made.”

Once the project was complete, Young could not have been happier with the finished product that will come to theatres this weekend. He encourages everyone, whether young or old, to go see this story and receive inspiration to move forward with the help of faith and persistence.

“Yes, the movie goes through a rough time in Mack Phillips’ life and what happened was severe. However, the hurdles in life make you stronger. Whether you want to write a book, make a movie or someone is going through a tragedy, this movie is relatable to every stage of life,” concluded Young.

“The Shack” is now in theatres.