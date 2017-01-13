‘Senior Moments’ musical encounters the topic of aging

When you grow older, many fear the effects it holds; but, one woman decided it was time to put these insecurities on stage to prove that aging is nothing to be afraid of.

Local playwright/composer Linda Kaufman captures both extremes and everything in between in her powerful new musical, “Senior Moments,” coming to San Antonio’s Carol B. Conway Theater, 11210 Disco Street (off Hwy. 281 near Nakoma) for nine performances from Jan. 14 through Jan. 29.

Performances for “Senior Moments” will be Saturdays (7:30 p.m.) and Sundays (1 p.m. and 5 p.m.) during these dates.

The musical captures a series of musical vignettes that deal with growing older, as well as having aging parents. Kaufman says every vignette is drawn from her own personal experiences with aging family members, friends and clients.

“It’s a show that touches people in real life whether they are aging themselves or taking care of older parents,” Kaufman exclusively told La Prensa. “We are all an aging society and even though the big emphasis is to have a gorgeous body, the reality is that 10,000 people are turning 65 daily…This is a universal topic whether you are Hispanic, African-American or Jewish, you are aging. There is that experience that makes it accessible to audiences because it’s relatable.”

Originally from the East Coast, Kaufman went to Rutgers University and studied Humanities and went on to be an English school teacher. She took her passion for music and writing seriously when she started writing songs for musical theater in her early 50s; and reflects that “Senior Moments” acknowledges the challenges seniors and their children may be facing, but with a light-hearted and upbeat approach.

Audiences who have seen the musical have described it as “fun, touching, and spot on” when these situations come to real life. Kaufman recalls one audience member opened her eyes to understand where her parents are coming from.

“She said her parents are in their 80s, and she never understood what they were going through from their point of view. She only understood it from her point of view, and she realized how selfish she has been thinking about it one way,” continued Kaufman.

Since the show has been so well received and there is still an abundance of situations to explore, Kaufman is already working on “Senior Moments 2.” She hopes to reach wider audiences to understand that growing older is not a curse, but a blessing you can overcome with yourself and with the help of your family.

“The show doesn’t focus on the downside of getting older, but doesn’t ignore it either. The secret is to keep your sense of humor. There is still time for dreams to come true and a reason to look forward to each day. Enjoying your life is a daily decision. That’s what I hope the audience takes away with them,” concluded Kaufman.

Tickets are $20 each; or $18 each when purchased for groups of 10 or more. For tickets online visit SASPA.org or call (210) 490-0129 to order by phone. The SASPA Box Office is open Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.