Selena wax figure unveiled in Hollywood

After months of anticipation, Madame Tussauds Hollywood finally unveiled Selena Quintanilla’s wax figure on Aug. 30.

Thousands of fans were amazed as Selena’s family members Chris Perez, Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla officially unveiled the figure, which shows a Selena signature look: high-waisted black pants, shiny belt, bustier with rhinestones, purple boots and jacket and a high ponytail.

“It was literally a breathtaking experience, kind of took our breath away to be in the room with the figure,” Perez said at the unveiling. “Twenty-one years later, it’s because of her fans that it’s here.”

Selena’s sister also took the time to thank the fans and said, “She would’ve been honored and proud.”