Second annual SAFFF to feature award-winning films and keynote speakers

The San Antonio Feminist Film Festival (SAFFF) recently announced that the 2nd annual festival will be held Sept. 20-22 at the Alamo Draft House Park North, 618 NW Loop 410.

2016 will be the first year with an additional night scheduled for Young Feminists. The films selected this year will include three Sundance winners, an Oscar-nominated film, a commercial success feature and a film aimed at an international and diverse audience.

The festival will screen “Equal Means Equal” and “Mustang” on Sept. 20, “The Invisible War” on Sept. 21 and “Maya Angelou and Still I Rise” and “Grandma” on Sept. 22. Prices range from $15 to $30 per screening or there’s a bundle deal available for $50 at safeministfilmfestival.net.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Each night the festival will be honored with nationally recognized speakers introducing and speaking about the individual films.

“We are very excited that the city of San Antonio welcomed us so well at the first festival. We have built on that excitement and have expanded to an additional format that we feel certain will reach additional audiences. We sold out early last year and have received quite a positive response already for this year,” said Joyce Townsend, a founder of the event. “Our commitment is to encourage enlightened conversations and serve as a conduit for a diverse audience as we all work for full equality.”

Steering Committee member, Jan Olsen, added, “Art is a powerful tool for social change. The SAFFF plays a vital role in bringing people together and inspiring them to think deeply about issues of equality, justice, and the empowerment of girls and women.”

The SAFFF was formed in the fourth quarter of 2014 to foster conversation and action in the pursuit of full equality for all persons and works to accomplish its mission through the screening of films devoted to the awareness and the realization of the educational evolution of feminism.