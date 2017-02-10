SeaWorld San Antonio launches 2017 with a year full of fun

SeaWorld San Antonio opens for the 2017 season on Saturday, Feb. 25 with an exciting lineup featuring new shows, expanded events, enlightening animal encounters and delicious culinary experiences.

The festivities begin on Saturday as world renowned conservationist and marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey visits SeaWorld for the reveal of his one-of-a-kind mural, created exclusively for SeaWorld San Antonio at the Great White roller coaster. The mural will feature three Great White sharks.

Harvey will be available throughout the afternoon to greet guests and hand-sign his popular signature clothing line and art with proceeds supporting the research and education work of The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. Harvey is engaged in a partnership with SeaWorld to help raise awareness of ocean health and the plight of sharks in the wild. Harvey will return early this summer for the opening of the new thrill coaster: Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster.

“2017 promises to be an epic year for visitors to SeaWorld San Antonio,” said Park President Carl Lum. “We have looked at every portion of the SeaWorld experience and come up with new and innovative ideas to connect, engage and delight our guests in ways that are sure to have them returning throughout the year for multiple visits and experiences.”

In addition to Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster which will thrill guests with its jet-ski style propulsion that launches 60 feet in the air over the park’s lake, the spring season kicks off with dozens of new activities and attractions:

New at SeaWorld San Antonio for 2017

Wild Days – Timed to coincide with Spring Break in March, guests can meet TV’s “Jungle Jack” Hanna; enjoy featured shows such as Texas Untamed, a new SeaWorld Live, and other favorites such as the birds of prey Flying High show. And everyone will be entertained at the popular Lumberjack Challenge, when Texas lumberjacks go head-to-head with their Alaskan rivals.

Timed to coincide with Spring Break in March, guests can meet TV’s “Jungle Jack” Hanna; enjoy featured shows such as Texas Untamed, a new SeaWorld Live, and other favorites such as the birds of prey Flying High show. And everyone will be entertained at the popular Lumberjack Challenge, when Texas lumberjacks go head-to-head with their Alaskan rivals. Just for Kids – Offered over three weekends in April this festival of whimsical concerts features some of today’s favorite children’s musical artists.

– Offered over three weekends in April this festival of whimsical concerts features some of today’s favorite children’s musical artists. Seven Seas Food and Wine Festival – During select dates April 21 – May 29, the Seven Seas Food & Wine Festival will bring a world of taste to SeaWorld San Antonio. Guests can sample and sip their way around the park, enjoying craft beers, wonderful wines and global fusion food.

During select dates April 21 – May 29, the Seven Seas Food & Wine Festival will bring a world of taste to SeaWorld San Antonio. Guests can sample and sip their way around the park, enjoying craft beers, wonderful wines and global fusion food. Ocean Discovery: Dolphins and Beluga Whales – An enlightening new show features the habits and lives of Pacific white-sided dolphins, beluga whales and colorful macaws. This creative experience at Beluga Stadium is part of SeaWorld’s transition to highlight and inform guests about more natural behaviors in the wild.

An enlightening new show features the habits and lives of Pacific white-sided dolphins, beluga whales and colorful macaws. This creative experience at Beluga Stadium is part of SeaWorld’s transition to highlight and inform guests about more natural behaviors in the wild. New dining options – Choose an All-Day Dining Deal or favorite experiences such as Dine with Shamu. New this year, are plant-based menu options that offer healthful dining choices.

The SeaWorld Fun Card – Pay for a day and play all year!

Purchase a SeaWorld Fun Card by Feb. 25 for only $68 and receive unlimited park admission throughout 2017 for the price of a single day ticket, plus free admission to Aquatica, SeaWorld’s tropical water park. For more information and to purchase Fun Cards and tickets, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.