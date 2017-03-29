San Antonio Zoo earns American Humane seal of approval

San Antonio Zoo has been recognized by American Humane and has earned their Humane Certified certificate of approval.

A rigorous third-party audit of their practices was conducted and the zoo obtained American Humane’s certification by demonstrating excellent animal health and housing, positive social interactions within animal groups and with handlers, and a stimulating living environment. San Antonio Zoo is the only U.S zoo to be certified by three animal welfare organizations; Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Zoological Association of America and American Humane.

“We are pleased that American Humane has recognized San Antonio Zoo for our efforts to provide world class animal care and focus on animal welfare. Our entire zoo crew works tirelessly to provide the absolute best for the animals in our care. The end result is a group of individuals who are both passionate about and committed to securing a future for wildlife. It is our desire to inspire people to take a LEAP for wildlife… to love, engage, act and protect animals and the places they live. This recognition from American Humane lends even more credibility to our efforts,” said CEO and Executive Director of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “San Antonio Zoo is particularly proud to be the first and only zoological institution in the nation to be accredited by both the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoological Association of America and now certified by American Humane, which provides yet another layer of third party verification of our standards, welfare and care. We will continually strive to be a leader in providing excellence in animal care, education and conservation.”

Best known for their work in the film industry to ensure “no animals were harmed in making this film,” American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of the welfare and humane treatment of animals in working, entertainment and other environments.

“American Humane is pleased to announce the certification of San Antonio Zoo under the American Humane Conservation program,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “San Antonio Zoo joins an elite group of institutions to earn the program’s prestigious Humane Certified seal of approval, demonstrating to the public their commitment to meeting the highest standards of humane, verifiable and transparent animal care.”

San Antonio Zoo’s animal care, research and conservation, and education departments work tirelessly to provide the absolute best for the animals in their care. This includes utilizing the best medical and husbandry techniques, offering stimulating and enriching environments, creating mutually beneficial bonds between keepers and animals, and offering excellence in animal nutrition. In addition, members of all departments of San Antonio Zoo; revenue, operations, guest experience, finance and marketing work in conjunction with the zoological departments. The certificate was presented to Morrow while surrounded by animals and members of the zoo staff from all departments. The zoo’s collaborate efforts resulted in this certification.

The zoo welcomes more than a million visitors each year and is open year-round. For more information, please visit www.sazoo.org.